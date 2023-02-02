Good news, folks!

President Biden has claimed that more than half the women in his administration are women. So you know, he’s got that going for him.

Don’t take our word for it, listen to ol’ President Piddle Pants himself.

Biden: "More than half the women in my administration are women." pic.twitter.com/v0dPOE5iiG — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2023

So the women are women? Are you sure, Joe?

He doesn’t sound so sure, does he?

And looking at some of the ‘women’ in his cabinet we don’t blame him for being confused.

In Biden's defense, he's not entirely wrong pic.twitter.com/Z8zcgCIRzU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2023

Hey, one out of two, that would be half.

Well to be fair… pic.twitter.com/KIA6wqZwPP — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) February 2, 2023

Yikes.

Serious amounts of yikes.

The rest are this guy. pic.twitter.com/4TgXRK8v0x — Cassandra (@CassyWearsHeels) February 2, 2023

Oooh, we forgot about him. Her. Whatever.

The other half of the women in my administration are men…. — SECRET SQUIRREL ⎷⎷ (@SecritSqrl) February 2, 2023

But are they tho? I mean… what is woman? 🤔 — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) February 2, 2023

Back off, man, Biden isn’t a biologist. He can’t define a woman.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We couldn’t help ourselves.

The others are womnX. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) February 2, 2023

So does he mean real women or the women with penises? Now I'm finally confused. — DMS (@DMSintheUK) February 2, 2023

Women do not have penises.

We may not be biologists but even we lowly Twitchy editors know this for a fact.

more than half the documents in my garage are classified — Censored Shop (@censoredshopcom) February 2, 2023

Oooh, we see what they did here.

Big if true. — Long Beach Mike (@longbeachmike73) February 2, 2023

Right?

HUGE!

***

Related:

Memes/gifs of AOC ‘preaching’ while defending Ilhan Omar are out and LOL HERE are some of the best

And we thought the fart was bad: Eric Swalwell ‘racing down’ to defend Ilhan Omar goes SO wrong (watch)

Michael Shellenberger delivers seriously BAD news to our pals in the media with eye-OPENING thread

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership