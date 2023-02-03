After AOC made a fool of herself on the House floor PREACHING about Ilhan Omar losing her committee seat as she has proven herself questionable when it comes to national security (and is a big ol’ anti-Semite, just sayin’), she went on CNN to continue making a fool of herself.

Whoever is coaching her on how to give interviews or speeches should be fired.

Watch:

Rep. @AOC: "It’s uncomfortable serving w/ people who engage in what many experts deem stochastic terrorism … I’ve consistently had to ride in 20,000-lb armored vehicles, engaging in some of the most gruesome threats that you can imagine that were incited by Republican members" pic.twitter.com/wmtewW81Xr — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 3, 2023

Remember folks, she wasn’t even THERE that day.

But you know, she’s got a part to play so she’s going to play it.

This though, when she explains why Eric Swalwell was kicked off?

HAAAAAAAAA.

Watch again:

AOC: GOP removed @RepSwalwell from the Intel Committee as "revenge" for his "incisive ability to communicate" pic.twitter.com/o30fnkEtA3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 3, 2023

Umm … what?

That’s hilarious.

Oh, and it sounds like Marjorie Taylor Greene is done playing with the Socialist Democrat darling.

.@RepAOC I have repeatedly asked you to debate me, but you have been a coward and can’t even respond. But you go on @CNN and lie about me. When are you going to be an adult and actually debate me on policy instead of run your mouth like a teenage girl? pic.twitter.com/XIl7LQNu9r — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 3, 2023

AOC tried to fire back buuuuut … eh.

Hey there! In case you forgot, we sit on the same committee, which debated for the first time this week. I don’t blame you if you forgot. You spent almost no time there. In the few minutes you did show up, you claimed one elementary school got *$5 billion dollars* to teach CRT🤣 https://t.co/pPwI4Irz9c — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2023

And then MTG ended it:

Yeah it’s busy in the majority remember that? So can you explain why you sickos in NY abused Covid relief funds for things like Drag Queen story time? Was it a good time to brainwash kids and lie to them about gender when your state forced them to stay home from school? https://t.co/mqj52SMgpS pic.twitter.com/nj7y5qu2Xw — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 3, 2023

Can you explain why $100 million dollars in Covid relief went to whatever the hell is “tree equity” is? I’m from Georgia @RepAOC. None of our trees are crying and throwing funded protest about tree inequality. But a lot of our businesses got shut down because of a bioweapon. pic.twitter.com/e3HAfIri4X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 3, 2023

.@RepAOC can you explain to the American taxpayers why your communist state leaders decided to abuse $9 billion in Covid cash for “staff development” on privilege and equity warriors? Asking on behalf of Americans strapped for cash and chained in $31 trillion in Gov debt. pic.twitter.com/4ChqD2qlae — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 3, 2023

Yup, that’ll leave a mark.

***

***

