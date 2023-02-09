Fox News’ Bill Melugin is reporting that the DHS is ending the use of most surveillance balloons at the southern border by the end of this year:

It isn’t difficult to understand why this is being done:

Trending

The irony of all that did not escape the notice of GOP Rep. Byron Donalds, who put the Biden administration’s “priorities” into perspective this way:

Unreal.

“We won’t be able to calculate the accurate number of migrants crossing our border.” Yeah, sadly that’s the reason this administration is ending the use of surveillance blimps at the border.

It’s gone well past that point.

If the Biden White House and the Democrats

***

Related:

AWKWARD! Watch Rep. Byron Donalds paint former Twitter execs into quite a corner

Byron Donalds’ wife isn’t fazed by nasty, racist lefties who can’t handle an interracial GOP couple

Please enjoy this footage of GOP Rep. Byron Donalds wiping the floor with racist ignoramus Joy Reid

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Border Patrolborder securityChinaChinese spy balloongotawaysillegal immigrationJoe BidenRep. Byron Donalds