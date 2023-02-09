Fox News’ Bill Melugin is reporting that the DHS is ending the use of most surveillance balloons at the southern border by the end of this year:

NEW: Due to lack of funding & cost, the Biden admin is ending the use of most of Border Patrol’s vital surveillance blimps at the southern border, per CBP sources. Out of 12, I’m told most have already been grounded, w/ only a handful still up in the RGV. https://t.co/Fz83Y62G3N — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 9, 2023

In a statement, CBP confirms a reduction in aerostats. “The U.S. Border Patrol began reducing the number of Tactical Aerostats it deploys along the southwest border on January 1, 2023. Although the Border Patrol’s number of aerostats will be reduced, the Border Patrol will… https://t.co/H7mKFpSiQS — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 9, 2023

It isn’t difficult to understand why this is being done:

Our live report this AM on the Biden admin’s decision to significantly reduce the number of vital surveillance blimps in use along the southern border. CBP sources tell me the funding dried up, & this will artificially lower known gotaways numbers. Can’t count what you can’t see. pic.twitter.com/qVQg3HwKlJ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) February 9, 2023

The irony of all that did not escape the notice of GOP Rep. Byron Donalds, who put the Biden administration’s “priorities” into perspective this way:

🤔 Biden Admin Logic: Allow Chinese spy-balloons to traverse our ENTIRE county BUT simultaneously end our OWN balloon program that we’ve been using for border security & migrant tracking Now we won't be able to calculate the accurate number of migrants crossing our border.. pic.twitter.com/8Q0Njvpqxw — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) February 9, 2023

Unreal.

“We won’t be able to calculate the accurate number of migrants crossing our border.” Yeah, sadly that’s the reason this administration is ending the use of surveillance blimps at the border.

So now the government is making it easier….🤨 — MIKE G (@Rooferman6218) February 9, 2023

At what point do all these acts raise the question of dereliction of duty https://t.co/oKBGagNZg4 — Skip Aroo (@llambchops) February 9, 2023

It’s gone well past that point.

This is the kind of surveillance technology that Democrats said would be more effective than a wall. Unsurprisingly, Democrats aren't willing to fund such things, either. They just want open borders. There is not any form of enforcement they actually support. https://t.co/i2Uh1APaFD — Imperator Philippus Arabus (@PhilippusArabus) February 9, 2023

