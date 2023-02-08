There are several reasons some House Oversight Committee Democrats are trying to paint today’s hearing with former Twitter executives about the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story as another “political conspiracy theory.” Those reasons are that the hearing has been very effective in exposing what happened behind the scenes that show the real “election rigging” was happening on the Left.

During the hearing, GOP rising star Rep. Byron Donalds had a very effective and telling line of questioning about Twitter under previous management getting marching orders from not only the FBI and DOJ, but also the Biden team. Watch:

Byron Donalds is a menace. Fact checks former Twitter executives in real time. pic.twitter.com/PcAcDSNkQh — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 8, 2023

The witnesses seemed a tad nervous because of all the reality checks. More of this, please!

HA! He's got that panel looking like…. pic.twitter.com/dpQ6yGcSKs — Elias Valaveris (@HLIAS76) February 8, 2023

Was Bryon Donalds a trial attorney? He is really great at cross! — K.V. (@KV10467) February 8, 2023

This man is the Dems worse nightmare. https://t.co/7gkSaAMZBH — Dave (@Dave03053869) February 8, 2023

And many Democrats have made that quite clear.

***

***

