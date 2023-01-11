GOP Rep. Byron Donalds has plenty of experience dealing with racists. After all, he is a proud black Republican, and there are a lot of liberals and Democrats out there — and we do mean a lot — who believe that makes him some kind of self-loathing, race-betraying political unicorn.

There’s only one thing that could make Rep. Donalds even worse in the eyes of the Left, and that’s being a proud black Republican who is proudly married to a white woman. That’s exactly what Rep. Donalds is, of course, and not only is he being shamed over that, but his wife Erika is as well.

Earlier today, Erika Donalds tweeted out a short but devastating thread about the ugly racism she and her husband have received from the so-called “tolerant” Left:

Byron and I have been together for 23+ years, and the most racist attacks we experience are always from the left. They can’t accept that a free thinking black man achieves success on his own merits, and they sure as heck can’t stand that he’s married to me!

Cry harder, haters. pic.twitter.com/Xl4vpv3jKT — Erika Donalds (@ErikaDonalds) January 11, 2023

And it should go without saying that there’s still more where all that bile came from.

Opposition to marriage across cultural lines is far less intense than it was in the past but unfortunately I see it more than I'd like https://t.co/Dxse5DXqS2 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) January 11, 2023

Any amount is far too much.

People mad at your husband for having a white wife seem to have no problem with AOC, Don Lemon, et al for having white spouses. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 11, 2023

The Left only approves of interracial marriage when the happy couple checks the right, i.e. Left, boxes.

This is what happens when progressive racists think you're not "blacking right," as @wrong_speak would say. https://t.co/7paK8oFjys — Jeff Charles, Chaser of Liberty 🇺🇸 🏴 (@JeffOnTheRight) January 11, 2023

The left is always guilty of what they accuse everyone else of. ALWAYS. https://t.co/sQZ5zg2biK — Django 🇺🇸 (@ultra_django) January 11, 2023

There are precious few exceptions to that rule.

At some point, given how many people keep pointing this out, maybe people on the liberal-left should reflect on it. I've had conflict with countless factions in numerous countries over the last two decades and the most explicitly bigoted tropes come from liberal-left critics: https://t.co/MR3Ac9MeFi — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 11, 2023

Left-liberals believe they are inherently superior, so enlightened, that nothing they say – no matter how bigoted – can be wrong because they possess license to traffic in it. They also believe they own everyone in "marginalized groups" so the hatred against dissidents is manic. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 11, 2023

