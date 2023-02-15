President Biden delivered a speech in front of an IBEW Union audience in Maryland today, and he brought with him the usual economic gaslighting (we’ll get to the “best communicator” in the White House parts in a minute):

Biden sounds like he’s trying as hard to convince himself that’s true let alone everybody else.

BIDEN: "My economic plan is working. It's reduced the deficit. It's fiscally responsible." pic.twitter.com/2d0dvz4TeL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 15, 2023

The economy is going so great for the middle class that the Wall Street Journal is recommending saving money by skipping breakfast. Build Back Hungrier!

Biden cites gas prices, inflation, and wages to claim "the Biden economic plan is working.” FACT: Since Biden took office, gas prices are up, inflation is up, and real wages are down. pic.twitter.com/8Dde7mbb55 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 15, 2023

Biden’s still touting the “Inflation Reduction Act,” which he called a fancy-sounding name:

BIDEN: "The Inflation Reduction Act" is "a fancy sounding name." pic.twitter.com/ouNjA4lEyS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 15, 2023

No, it’s a BS-sounding name because it contributed to worsening inflation.

Before these next clips, here’s a reminder that White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reminded reporters yesterday that President Biden is the “best communicator” in the White House:

KJP: "The President is the best communicator that we have in the White House." pic.twitter.com/aHjMnLz5gy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 14, 2023

If that’s true about Biden, just how bad at communicating is everybody else in the White House?

Biden was flashing some of those “best communicator” skills during his IBEW speech:

Joe Biden says that electric charging stations will "build the community" by encouraging more "fast food stores." pic.twitter.com/oyqTTfNpfv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 15, 2023

Cities a couple hundred years ago used to spring up near rivers, but apparently the future means that cities will sprout up around EV charging stations. Hmm.

But at least the charging stations will take billions of barrels of oil off the road:

BIDEN: Electric charging stations are “ultimately gonna take millions of barrels of oil off the road." pic.twitter.com/EulruHJNmC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 15, 2023

The “best communicator” just kept it coming:

We can’t help but feel sorry for the person who has to transcribe that for the White House website.

This one’s from yesterday but deserves to be in this “best communicator” story:

Today's edition of Joe Biden vs. the teleprompter pic.twitter.com/gQxO9qYP0L — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 14, 2023

One of the great orators of all time… according to KJP.

***

