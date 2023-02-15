If you check any of the White House social media accounts on a daily basis, you’ll often find the Biden admin patting themselves on the back for how great the economy is doing and how the middle class finally has some breathing room.

Reality, of course, tells a different story, and the Wall Street Journal served up a pointer about how to save money until Biden’s finished constructing his grand economic utopia:

It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

We appear to be getting Built Back Better to economic death.

Starve Back Better!

The lefties aren’t trying to get everybody to accept an insect diet for nothing. It’s because they’re “helping” us so much.

