If you check any of the White House social media accounts on a daily basis, you’ll often find the Biden admin patting themselves on the back for how great the economy is doing and how the middle class finally has some breathing room.

Last night, when I reported that the state of our union is strong because the people of this nation are strong, I was talking about you. The American worker.

The American middle class.

The people who built this country. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 8, 2023

Americans don’t want more tax cuts for the super wealthy and biggest corporations. That’s why I'm keeping my focus on cost-cutting for working- and middle-class families, and building an economy from the bottom up in the middle out. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 13, 2022

Reality, of course, tells a different story, and the Wall Street Journal served up a pointer about how to save money until Biden’s finished constructing his grand economic utopia:

To save even more money, just stop eating pic.twitter.com/FnOSpViZQU — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) February 15, 2023

It’s real, and it’s spectacular.

Next week, read our article about boiling grass for a nutritious and delicious meal. pic.twitter.com/ld1oCCGGpM — Pandemic Amnesty International MAGA (@imadmf) February 15, 2023

We appear to be getting Built Back Better to economic death.

Also, save money on toilet paper by wiping your ass with the WSJ. https://t.co/83w2cXGzvR — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) February 15, 2023

Starve Back Better!

I’m sure there are some cockroaches scurrying about we peasants can catch- they’re a good source of protein, so I’ve heard. If not, I can wrestle my cats for any mice they may catch… pic.twitter.com/zokKPofliV — Gege, Queen of GIFs, Esq. (@Pomquat) February 15, 2023

Breakfast is still the cheapest meal. They really love to give advice to the poors, don't they. — Stephen Smoot (@S_A_Smoot) February 15, 2023

The lefties aren’t trying to get everybody to accept an insect diet for nothing. It’s because they’re “helping” us so much.

***

Related:

Biden has ‘no intention of letting Republicans wreck the economy’ (and the jokes write themselves)

President Biden lets us know why the economy ‘got so bad 2 years ago’

Gaslighter in Chief Joe Biden gets a jump on the holidays by lying to Americans about the economy

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.