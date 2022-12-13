With Christmas and Chanukah just around the corner, you probably still have at least a little bit of gift shopping to do. And that means you’re probably still trying to figure out how you’re going to pay for those gifts while also trying to pay for groceries.

What you could really use right now is some empty reassurances from President Joe Biden that everything is great and will continue to be great as long as he’s in the White House:

Tune in as I deliver remarks on our efforts to tackle inflation. https://t.co/hVFafBhHw3 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 13, 2022

Let’s run that tweet through our Biden-to-Truth translation machine: “Tune in as I attempt to gaslight you about inflation.”

And that’s exactly what Biden is doing:

"Inflation is coming down in America" says Joe Biden — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 13, 2022

Yes, he really said that:

“Don’t believe your lying eyes that are telling you that inflation is continuing to get worse; believe your lying president who’s telling you that inflation is behind us!”

Biden: "Food inflation has slowed last month providing much needed relief for millions of families at the grocery store." Food at home inflation rates actually went from 0.4% in October to 0.5% in November. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 13, 2022

President Biden just claimed Tuesday's CPI report showed inflation "coming down." In reality, the latest CPI read showed that inflation increased month-over-month in November and is still up more than 7% over the last 12 months. 👖🔥👖🔥 👖🔥 👖🔥 https://t.co/lPbKeQm5HI — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) December 13, 2022

In other words, inflation is not coming down in America. Not even a little bit.

REPORTER: "Can you say when you expect prices to get back to normal?" BIDEN "I hope by the end of next year…but I can't make that prediction. I just am convinced they're not gonna go up." pic.twitter.com/h08AWYf782 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2022

In other words, we should all expect prices to go up. And up and up and up.

Biden: "My economic plan is working and we're just getting started." pic.twitter.com/v4swbDMPmF — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 13, 2022

“We’re just getting started.” Is that supposed to make us feel better? Because it doesn’t.

BIDEN: "Wages have gone up more than prices have gone up." pic.twitter.com/lv8ALZaiVf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 13, 2022

This presser is apparently coming to us live from the Upside-Down.

Blatant lie. Real wages have decreased since last year https://t.co/43MwsE8mH3 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 13, 2022

“Blatant lie” is Joe Biden’s M.O.

Only bugf*ck crazy Biden sycophants believe this steaming pile of excrement. His attempt at a Jedi mind trick fails because he's the weak-minded one. https://t.co/TQbauMGy4D — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 13, 2022

He’s telling you that your money goes further now than it did even a few months ago, when you can look at your bank statements and plainly see that that’s not the case.

Biden: “When I took office, we inherited a nation with a pandemic raging and an economy that was reeling.” pic.twitter.com/6WLNW7GNOI — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 13, 2022

So, once again, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. The same pandemic that President Joe Biden said was over, except when he needed it to not be over so he could do things like unconstitutionally declare that student loan debt would be forgiven.

And when Biden took office, the economy wasn’t in the best shape thanks to COVID, but it was getting back on its feet. And then President Joe Biden took an axe to the economy’s kneecaps.

And he made it worse https://t.co/Zf4VOatyUc — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 13, 2022

And he wants to be congratulated for it!

He wants to be congratulated for all of it. He wants credit for all the things he didn’t do, and none of the blame for everything he’s done.

It must be nice to be a Democrat politician (specifically one with a name that rhymes with snow glidin') and just be able to lie about anything and everything while remaining unaccountable for those lies that aren't even believable in the first place. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) December 13, 2022

