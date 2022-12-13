With Christmas and Chanukah just around the corner, you probably still have at least a little bit of gift shopping to do. And that means you’re probably still trying to figure out how you’re going to pay for those gifts while also trying to pay for groceries.

What you could really use right now is some empty reassurances from President Joe Biden that everything is great and will continue to be great as long as he’s in the White House:

Let’s run that tweet through our Biden-to-Truth translation machine: “Tune in as I attempt to gaslight you about inflation.”

And that’s exactly what Biden is doing:

Yes, he really said that:

“Don’t believe your lying eyes that are telling you that inflation is continuing to get worse; believe your lying president who’s telling you that inflation is behind us!”

In other words, inflation is not coming down in America. Not even a little bit.

In other words, we should all expect prices to go up. And up and up and up.

“We’re just getting started.” Is that supposed to make us feel better? Because it doesn’t.

This presser is apparently coming to us live from the Upside-Down.

“Blatant lie” is Joe Biden’s M.O.

He’s telling you that your money goes further now than it did even a few months ago, when you can look at your bank statements and plainly see that that’s not the case.

So, once again, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. The same pandemic that President Joe Biden said was over, except when he needed it to not be over so he could do things like unconstitutionally declare that student loan debt would be forgiven.

And when Biden took office, the economy wasn’t in the best shape thanks to COVID, but it was getting back on its feet. And then President Joe Biden took an axe to the economy’s kneecaps.

And he wants to be congratulated for it!

He wants to be congratulated for all of it. He wants credit for all the things he didn’t do, and none of the blame for everything he’s done.

