Joe Biden’s first public appearance of 2023 came alongside a Republican lawmaker reviled by progressives, someone opposed to much of the White House agenda and who once pledged to make the last Democratic president a one-termer. But on Wednesday, a smiling Biden feted Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell as a friend, colleague and “man of his word.” “It wouldn’t have happened without your hand,” Biden told McConnell during a trip to the Kentucky lawmaker’s home state to celebrate last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law. “He’s willing to find common ground to get things done for the country.”

During his remarks, Biden did the thing where he starts yelling at us for no particular reason and then had a reminder about when the economy started to really falter:

BIDEN: "Think about why the recession got so bad two years ago…" pic.twitter.com/Os6dPIlX6j — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2023

Joe Biden: "Think about why the recession got so bad two years ago." Joe Biden took office two years ago. pic.twitter.com/w4PhV6XqOq — Julio Gonzalez – juliogonzalez.com (@TaxReformExpert) January 4, 2023

That was of course just before the Biden White House started blaming all bad things on Putin.

I think about it a ton and the one common denominator that is always a constant is that Biden became POTUS. — #ConservTXmom (@ConservTXmom) January 4, 2023

I thought we weren’t in a recession — Hugh Janus (@HughJanus4000) January 4, 2023

