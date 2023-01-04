There have now been four votes in the House and a Speaker still has not been elected:

#BREAKING: Results of Round 4 of Speaker of the House voting: Hakeem Jeffries: 212 votes

Kevin McCarthy: 201 votes

Byron Donalds: 20 votes

1 member (Victoria Spartz) votes present pic.twitter.com/UZ2sv1R81x — Forbes (@Forbes) January 4, 2023

A fifth vote is now underway (update: McCarthy didn’t get the votes that time either):

McCarthy on track to lose 5th vote for House speaker https://t.co/h6N4jDD0bT — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) January 4, 2023

Meanwhile, President Biden is in Kentucky for an event celebrating last year’s infrastructure bill, and Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell is among GOPers joining the president. Biden offered some praise for the Senate Minority Leader:

Joe Biden offers his thanks and praise to Mitch McConnell. pic.twitter.com/Y49OJLT2sG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2023

That’s quite an offset of political scenes today.

Jarring split screen: As McCarthy struggles to get elected Speaker due to a House GOP mutiny, McConnell speaks at an event with Joe Biden touting a bipartisan infrastructure law. pic.twitter.com/UgvEKegBrn — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 4, 2023

It’s quite the state of affairs in DC.

One screen, in fact, explains the other. Time and again, the DC GOP worked with Biden or gave him a pass while those same people undercut Trump and half their own voters.@LeaderMcConnell gave Biden a $1 trillion infrastructure bill but gave Trump pocket change for a wall. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) January 4, 2023

It’s one big club and you’re not in it pic.twitter.com/yVWXFu88EM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 4, 2023

The utter disarray of the GOP is on the shoulders of McCarthy, McConnell, and McDaniel. Their leadership has failed. People in Congress and on Main Street don't trust them and don't believe they can get things done. They, and their supporters, need to think long and hard abt why — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 4, 2023

Meanwhile, how many votes in the House will take place before a Speaker is decided on? Place your bets!

***

***

