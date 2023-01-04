There have now been four votes in the House and a Speaker still has not been elected:

A fifth vote is now underway (update: McCarthy didn’t get the votes that time either):

Meanwhile, President Biden is in Kentucky for an event celebrating last year’s infrastructure bill, and Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell is among GOPers joining the president. Biden offered some praise for the Senate Minority Leader:

That’s quite an offset of political scenes today.

It’s quite the state of affairs in DC.

Meanwhile, how many votes in the House will take place before a Speaker is decided on? Place your bets!

