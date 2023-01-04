Joe Biden is in Kentucky with GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell talking up his big bipartisan infrastructure law as well as his overall great economic success.

Tune in as I deliver remarks on how my economic plan is growing the economy from the bottom up and middle out by investing in our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind. https://t.co/qVqnSd8AOz — President Biden (@POTUS) January 4, 2023

Well, if you did tune in as he delivered his remarks, you may find that you managed to lose a few brain cells in the process:

BIDEN: "I’ll paraphrase the phrase of my old neighborhood: The rest of the countries, the world is not a patch in our jeans, if we do what we wanna do, we need to do." pic.twitter.com/G8WI7etvBb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2023

Wow.

Really makes you think https://t.co/0Sb4X6504w — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 4, 2023

Is he referring to his old Puerto Rican neighborhood? Or to his old Jewish neighborhood? Or to a different neighborhood altogether? We’d very much like to know, because we’re unfamiliar with the expression — paraphrased or otherwise — “the world is not a patch in our jeans.”

Needless to say, it must’ve been some neighborhood.

was there a lot of lead paint in said neighborhood? https://t.co/lbyLZnOuYA — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 4, 2023

Let’s just say we wouldn’t be surprised.

Does this involve Corn Pop? — I Hate The Media©™ 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) January 4, 2023

If not, we should probably get Corn Pop involved. Maybe he could translate for us.

That’s almost profound. If only anybody understood what it means 🧐 — BeesNGuns (@beesnguns) January 4, 2023

As it stands right now, if anything Joe Biden says makes sense to you, you might want to get your head examined.

Is Biden using Kamala's speech writers now? https://t.co/lcLzb6fsKW — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 4, 2023

Hmmm … that might explain it. Senility plus Kamala Harris’ speechwriters could definitely result in something like this.

Let’s just say that Biden’s jeans need a lot more than a patch to fix them.

