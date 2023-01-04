Joe Biden is in Kentucky with GOP Sen. Mitch McConnell talking up his big bipartisan infrastructure law as well as his overall great economic success.
Tune in as I deliver remarks on how my economic plan is growing the economy from the bottom up and middle out by investing in our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind. https://t.co/qVqnSd8AOz
— President Biden (@POTUS) January 4, 2023
Well, if you did tune in as he delivered his remarks, you may find that you managed to lose a few brain cells in the process:
BIDEN: "I’ll paraphrase the phrase of my old neighborhood: The rest of the countries, the world is not a patch in our jeans, if we do what we wanna do, we need to do." pic.twitter.com/G8WI7etvBb
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 4, 2023
Wow.
Really makes you think https://t.co/0Sb4X6504w
— Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) January 4, 2023
Is he referring to his old Puerto Rican neighborhood? Or to his old Jewish neighborhood? Or to a different neighborhood altogether? We’d very much like to know, because we’re unfamiliar with the expression — paraphrased or otherwise — “the world is not a patch in our jeans.”
Needless to say, it must’ve been some neighborhood.
was there a lot of lead paint in said neighborhood? https://t.co/lbyLZnOuYA
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 4, 2023
Let’s just say we wouldn’t be surprised.
Does this involve Corn Pop?
— I Hate The Media©™ 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) January 4, 2023
If not, we should probably get Corn Pop involved. Maybe he could translate for us.
That’s almost profound. If only anybody understood what it means 🧐
— BeesNGuns (@beesnguns) January 4, 2023
As it stands right now, if anything Joe Biden says makes sense to you, you might want to get your head examined.
— Sweet Willy Rollbar (@vorozab) January 4, 2023
Is Biden using Kamala's speech writers now? https://t.co/lcLzb6fsKW
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 4, 2023
Hmmm … that might explain it. Senility plus Kamala Harris’ speechwriters could definitely result in something like this.
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 4, 2023
Let’s just say that Biden’s jeans need a lot more than a patch to fix them.
***
