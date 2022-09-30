The Jewish new year began this week with Rosh Hashanah, and President Joe Biden is out there leading the celebration.

Watch:

Joe Biden at his event celebrating Rosh Hashanah: "I probably went to shul more than many of you did… I'm a practicing Catholic but I went too services on Saturday and Sunday. You think I'm kidding." pic.twitter.com/g3OPT2TGaf — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 30, 2022

Wow! So not only is Joe Biden a devout Catholic, but he’s also an honorary observant Jew.

Complete with a laugh track. — Lindsay (@lindz) September 30, 2022

We’re uncomfortable. Is anyone else uncomfortable?

WHAT THE F**K ?? — Mark – Your tears quench my thirst (@LayThemBare) September 30, 2022

"You think I'm kidding." No, I think you're lying. — infrared41 (@InfraredXLI) September 30, 2022

No, we think you're lying. — Nameless Grey Face (@GreyNameless) September 30, 2022

We don’t just think he’s lying; we know he’s lying.

When this moron says “you think I’m kidding” he’s already told one lie and is getting ready to tell another lie. — Charburger (@charburrger79) September 30, 2022

Normally, we complain that the Democratic Party doesn’t try nearly hard enough to show Jews that they care. But we might make an exception in Joe Biden’s case. He seems to be trying a little too hard to reach out to the Jewish community.

BIDEN TODAY: "During my recent trip to Israel…the Prime Minister was telling me…He said 'I remember what you said.' I had forgotten what I said when I landed." What Biden said when he landed: "…to keep alive the truth and honor of the Holocaust…" pic.twitter.com/XwtNyzAOLV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 30, 2022

Oy vey.

Yom Kippur’s coming up, Joe. Maybe you can do some atoning. That oughta keep you busy for a while.

***

