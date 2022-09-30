The Jewish new year began this week with Rosh Hashanah, and President Joe Biden is out there leading the celebration.

Wow! So not only is Joe Biden a devout Catholic, but he’s also an honorary observant Jew.

We’re uncomfortable. Is anyone else uncomfortable?

We don’t just think he’s lying; we know he’s lying.

Normally, we complain that the Democratic Party doesn’t try nearly hard enough to show Jews that they care. But we might make an exception in Joe Biden’s case. He seems to be trying a little too hard to reach out to the Jewish community.

Oy vey.

Yom Kippur’s coming up, Joe. Maybe you can do some atoning. That oughta keep you busy for a while.

