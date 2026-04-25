'Why the Need for...'? Shipwrecked Crew Has Questions After the Latest Spin From SPLC Donors

The Southern Poverty Law Center was recently hit with an 11-count indictment, and the charges include wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

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It seems like anybody who donated money to an organization accused of those things would be furious. Instead it looks like some SPLC donors are being loyal to the end:

Twenty donors to the Southern Poverty Law Center said the alleged “fraud” being prosecuted in their name was exactly how they hoped the group would spend their money. https://t.co/Nsw2qTSw91 — The Intercept (@theintercept) April 24, 2026

Wait, do those donors think that makes them look better?

‘We knew our money was going to racists and we liked it.’ — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) April 25, 2026

Cool. Then charge all twenty of them with conspiracy and wire fraud since they were knowingly paying for conspiracy and wire fraud crimes. — Matt Parrott (@MatthewParrott) April 24, 2026

Twenty leftists hoped their donations would be given to the kkk



Wild stuff https://t.co/Qn3edzYBhY — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 25, 2026

According to the indictment, the money wasn't going to "paid informants" as SPLC claims, but rather used to create and run the ops.

The SPLC's defenders are of course coming up with every excuse in the book for why what the organization is accused of doing was totally legit, but are good questions from @Shipwreckedcrew:

If the SPLC's payments of millions of dollars to individuals involved with racist hate groups wasn't controversial, why did the SPLC take active steps to conceal what it was doing?



If donors would have been fine with what they were doing, why the need for bank accounts in the… — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) April 24, 2026

Did the SPLC inform donors what they were doing? Because that could present a fresh round of legal troubles for all involved. Stay tuned.

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