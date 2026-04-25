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'Why the Need for...'? Shipwrecked Crew Has Questions After the Latest Spin From SPLC Donors

Doug P. | 9:31 AM on April 25, 2026
Twitchy

The Southern Poverty Law Center was recently hit with an 11-count indictment, and the charges include wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. 

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It seems like anybody who donated money to an organization accused of those things would be furious. Instead it looks like some SPLC donors are being loyal to the end: 

Wait, do those donors think that makes them look better? 

According to the indictment, the money wasn't going to "paid informants" as SPLC claims, but rather used to create and run the ops.

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The SPLC's defenders are of course coming up with every excuse in the book for why what the organization is accused of doing was totally legit, but are good questions from @Shipwreckedcrew: 

Did the SPLC inform donors what they were doing? Because that could present a fresh round of legal troubles for all involved. Stay tuned. 

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Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about shady Democrats and the crooked organizations that do their bidding (looking at you, SPLC). 

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