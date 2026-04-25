Zohran Mamdani's First Veto As NYC Mayor Surprises Few

Zohran Mamdani has only been in the mayor's office in New York City for a few months, and as we told you earlier this week, it's already backfiring on many of his voters:

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East Villagers sue Mamdani to stop relocation of notorious Bellevue men's homeless shelter into their neighborhood https://t.co/7AyZRPy8cF pic.twitter.com/Qs4oLFSgmB — New York Post (@nypost) April 21, 2026

Seventy percent of voters in the East Village cast their ballot for Mamdani, so we hope they really enjoy getting what they voted for (they don't seem to be so far).

Mamdani's naming and shaming of certain evil billionaires not named "Soros" is also starting to backfire.

The NYC mayor was also enthusiastically endorsed by Mandy Patinkin and his wife before the election last year:

Famed Jewish actor Mandy Patinkin and his wife, actress Kathryn Grody, appears with Mamdani in a GOTV video.



“We are going to win this because we have this extraordinary human being who’s going to lead our city…” pic.twitter.com/KdaK6vN2M0 — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 28, 2025

With the above endorsement in mind, Mamdani has used his first veto as mayor, and this is it:

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani used his first veto to derail a bipartisan bill aimed at combating antisemitism.



Yes. You read that right. pic.twitter.com/pTYfAHacdV — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 25, 2026

This might surprise some people, but not many.

Who didn’t see this coming, we tried to warn you New York. https://t.co/T6CvecuxIW — David Weissman ✡️🇺🇸 (@DavidMWeissman) April 25, 2026

The last thing @NYCMayor will do is make it more difficult for his antisemitic comrades to threaten Jews. He just will not bring himself to do that. They are his people. — AAE (@AAC0519) April 25, 2026

We're pretty sure Zohran's wife applauded his veto.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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