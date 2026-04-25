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Zohran Mamdani's First Veto As NYC Mayor Surprises Few

Doug P. | 10:47 AM on April 25, 2026
Artist Angie

Zohran Mamdani has only been in the mayor's office in New York City for a few months, and as we told you earlier this week, it's already backfiring on many of his voters:

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Seventy percent of voters in the East Village cast their ballot for Mamdani, so we hope they really enjoy getting what they voted for (they don't seem to be so far). 

Mamdani's naming and shaming of certain evil billionaires not named "Soros" is also starting to backfire

The NYC mayor was also enthusiastically endorsed by Mandy Patinkin and his wife before the election last year: 

With the above endorsement in mind, Mamdani has used his first veto as mayor, and this is it: 

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This might surprise some people, but not many. 

We're pretty sure Zohran's wife applauded his veto.

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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