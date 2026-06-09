Karmelo Anthony Supporter Rages, Wants to Know What to Tell Her Five Boys

As Twitchy reported earlier, Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of the murder of Austif Metcalf at a high school track meet in April of 2025. Dozens of supporters of Anthony have gathered in front of the courthouse for the past few days, telling the few Austin Metcalf supporters that "the only good cracker is a dead cracker" and "Imma push you if I get close enough … push you right into that grave … f**k you cracker."

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Anthony is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, but in the meantime, this supporter wonders what she's supposed to do now. What is she supposed to tell her five boys?

Karmelo Anthony supporter: "What do I tell my 5 boys? What do we do now!?"



Uh… don't murder? pic.twitter.com/DGrnCbhhe6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 9, 2026

That's pretty much it.

I would tell my boys:



"Hey boys, don't stab people with knives."



But that's just me. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 9, 2026

It's hard to even imagine the mentality that goes, "That kid was black, he murdered someone, and he may not get away with it! This will directly impact my children!" — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 9, 2026

Uh walk away and don’t stab someone with a knife? — Gonzo the Great (@GonzDaGreat) June 9, 2026

Tell your boys not to stab someone in the heart.



I’m a mom. I don’t like to see her scared for her boys, but this case isn’t the hill to make that argument on. — Sarcastic Liberty 🇺🇸 (@SarcasticLiberT) June 9, 2026

You tell them don’t murder people. — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) June 9, 2026

Tell them not to stab and murder people. — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) June 9, 2026

Don't bring a knife to a school function and don't stab someone else? pic.twitter.com/eDL7Aeekit — Joseph Gray II (@jsg_squared) June 9, 2026

Maybe their father can explain it to them? — John McClorey (@mcclorey5875) June 9, 2026

Go to the track meet, run your race, support your teammates...go home on the team bus and head back to school tomorrow. Not that tough. — Brian Hegseth (@brianhegseth) June 9, 2026

It's parenting exactly like this that leads to murderers like Karmelo Anthony taking away innocent lives and destroying society. People like this should have their kids taken away from them. — MD (@MDPog_) June 9, 2026

Start with telling them not to bring weapons to school and to respect other people's property. — Jesse (@JesseO007) June 9, 2026

Tell them to stay away from other boys like Karmelo. Who you run with can dictate your future and present. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) June 9, 2026

As this editor has reported, people who donated more than $600,000 to Anthony's GiveSendGo fundraiser left notes praising him for not moving when asked to 15 times, as if he were the next Rosa Parks. They really believe this was self-defense.

Here's some bonus rage:

Court TV panel melts down over the Karmelo Anthony guilty verdict:



“What happened?! It was a 4-inch knife, he used it one time! He was pushed!… how did you get this verdict?… I’m enraged right now!” pic.twitter.com/pHlhV9lZM5 — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) June 9, 2026

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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