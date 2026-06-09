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Karmelo Anthony Supporter Rages, Wants to Know What to Tell Her Five Boys

Brett T. | 5:15 PM on June 09, 2026
Twitchy/SJ

As Twitchy reported earlier, Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of the murder of Austif Metcalf at a high school track meet in April of 2025. Dozens of supporters of Anthony have gathered in front of the courthouse for the past few days, telling the few Austin Metcalf supporters that "the only good cracker is a dead cracker" and "Imma push you if I get close enough … push you right into that grave … f**k you cracker."

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Anthony is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday, but in the meantime, this supporter wonders what she's supposed to do now. What is she supposed to tell her five boys?

That's pretty much it.

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As this editor has reported, people who donated more than $600,000 to Anthony's GiveSendGo fundraiser left notes praising him for not moving when asked to 15 times, as if he were the next Rosa Parks. They really believe this was self-defense.

Here's some bonus rage:

***

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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