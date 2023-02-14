Karine Jean-Pierre’s White House briefing on Tuesday covered a few topics accompanied by the usual gaslighting, but one thing was made abundantly clear, and it’s that President Biden is one heck of a communicator:

Yep, that’s what KJP said:

Wait… really? WOW.

Is Biden the “best communicator” in this White House? YOU make the call:

Considering the WH staff under Biden and what they’ve demonstrated, KJP might not be entirely incorrect:

***

***

