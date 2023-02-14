Karine Jean-Pierre’s White House briefing on Tuesday covered a few topics accompanied by the usual gaslighting, but one thing was made abundantly clear, and it’s that President Biden is one heck of a communicator:

KJP: "Biden is the best communicator we have in the White House" — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 14, 2023

Yep, that’s what KJP said:

KJP: "The President is the best communicator that we have in the White House." pic.twitter.com/aHjMnLz5gy — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 14, 2023

Wait… really? WOW.

That doesn’t inspire a whole lot of confidence … — The BeesNGuns (@beesnguns) February 14, 2023

Is Biden the “best communicator” in this White House? YOU make the call:

The White House: Joe Biden is the best communicator we have. Joe Biden: pic.twitter.com/zxRFO3WeJE — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 14, 2023

KJP: "The President is the best communicator that we have in the White House." Biden: pic.twitter.com/tcZlQYAdCA — Media Research Center (@theMRC) February 14, 2023

Biden "is the best communicator that we have in the White House" https://t.co/xkYbzlaKjI — Schultz (@MrSchultz) February 14, 2023

Considering the WH staff under Biden and what they’ve demonstrated, KJP might not be entirely incorrect:

compared to Buttigieg (McKinsey speak), Kamala (Predictive Text speak), and the actual WH spokeswoman herself (*Loading Text*), this … this is a true statement. Biden actually is the best communicator the WH has to offer. Oh God. https://t.co/2IhMk2OljC — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) February 14, 2023

That’s sad but true — Lee Conary (@ConaryLee) February 14, 2023

***

Related:

O Canadia! Karine Jean-Pierre flubs the name of our northern neighbor and LOL

John Kirby explains why ‘previous administration’ didn’t detect CCP spy balloons (but Biden did)

NY Times helps DOJ special counsel track down who’s at fault for Biden having classified documents

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.