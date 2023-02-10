There’s a new report that says the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency had spotted the Chinese spy balloon before it even reached the Alaska coast:

NEW: A day before the suspected Chinese spy balloon entered US airspace over Alaska, the DIA quietly sent an internal report that a foreign object was headed towards US territory, sources tel us. @KatieBoLillis, @MarquardtA, @NatashaBertrand & me. https://t.co/nE0bPUkvgU — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) February 9, 2023

You know what happened after that. The Chinese spy balloon spent the next few days floating high across the continental United States, including over military installations, before being shot down in the Atlantic. That’s quite a big security breach, right?

Not according to President Biden:

Biden downplays the Chinese spy ballon by saying everybody does it pic.twitter.com/G95fOjJWzG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 10, 2023

“The total amount of intelligence gathering that’s going on around the world is overwhelming.”

From Reuters:

President Joe Biden, under fire from some lawmakers, said on Thursday he did not view a Chinese spy balloon that transited the United States before it was shot down in the Atlantic Ocean to have been a major security breach. Biden, who has sought to maintain communications with China and not allow tensions with Beijing to get out of control, said in a Noticias Telemundo interview that he did not regret shooting down the balloon sooner. “It’s not a major breach,” Biden said. “I mean, look, it’s totally … it’s a violation of international law. It’s our airspace. And once it comes into our space, we can do what we want with it.”

Yeah, the CCP is definitely going to try that again, aren’t they?

A Chinese spy balloon flying in American airspace is a major security breach. Biden is a fool. https://t.co/T6fdQGzc9B — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) February 10, 2023

Biden says the Chinese spy flight was “not a major breach.” Maybe not major in comparison to the ONGOING SOUTHERN BORDER BREACH, but any breach in our national security would be taken seriously by a REAL president. — James Bradley (@JamesBradleyCA) February 10, 2023

Apparently this administration is “open borders” by land or air.

***

Related:

President Biden tells PBS that ‘they’ have informed him not to speak about classified documents

Here’s how many people watched Biden speech Dems & media called the ‘GREATEST SOTU EVER!’

President Joe Biden tells Republicans in Congress that ‘I’m your nightmare’

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.