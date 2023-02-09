After President Biden’s State of the Union speech Tuesday night, the New York Post fact-checkers almost needed to be hospitalized for exhaustion after examining a speech that “set new records for dishonesty.”

However, that doesn’t mean Biden’s speech wasn’t still a hit with Democrats and many in the media (as always, pardon the redundancy):

However, it appears that the excitement over the speech wasn’t exactly shared by all Americans. Biden’s SOTU viewership was the second lowest in at least 30 years:

From NBC News:

An estimated 27.3 million people watched President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on television, the second smallest audience for the annual event in at least 30 years, the Nielsen company said on Wednesday.

It was also down nearly 28% from the 38.2 million people who saw Biden’s address in 2022.

The only smaller audience since 1993 was the 26.9 million who watched Biden’s address to Congress in 2021 — not officially a State of the Union speech, since he had just taken office a few months earlier. That speech was delivered on the unusually late date of April 28.

It certainly appears that regular Americans weren’t nearly as excited to watch Biden’s speech as Dems and the media.

Here’s a comparison of the viewership of Trump and Biden State of the Union speeches:

We’ll be surprised if Trump doesn’t eventually point this out.

