You might recall that when Joe Biden was campaigning for the Democrat nomination that he made a guarantee to “end fossil fuel”:

Fast forward to last night’s fact-challenged State of the Union speech, Biden’s goalpost shift on his plan to “end fossil fuel.” Oh, Biden still says we won’t need fossil fuel anymore, but it won’t be for about a decade. Cue the laughter that claims was begging for:

Do we have to wait ten more years? Well, that’s probably OK because according to the Left we all died from climate change a few years ago.

McCarthy’s expressions told the whole story last night.

Judging from the laughter we were watching video from Evening at the Improv. It looked like even Kamala Harris was trying not to snicker.

We’re bookmarking Biden’s remark about oil for fresh mockery in ten years when the world is still dependent on oil.

Could be.

