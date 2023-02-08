You might recall that when Joe Biden was campaigning for the Democrat nomination that he made a guarantee to “end fossil fuel”:

Fast forward to last night’s fact-challenged State of the Union speech, Biden’s goalpost shift on his plan to “end fossil fuel.” Oh, Biden still says we won’t need fossil fuel anymore, but it won’t be for about a decade. Cue the laughter that claims was begging for:

Republicans laugh hysterically when Biden says "we're gonna need oil for at least another decade!" pic.twitter.com/KSXctTDyti — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 8, 2023

Do we have to wait ten more years? Well, that’s probably OK because according to the Left we all died from climate change a few years ago.

Joe Biden says we’re only going to need oil for at least the next ten years. Ten years?! He’s gone off the rails here. Everyone reading this is going to need oil for the rest of their life: pic.twitter.com/7dAZrnspAD — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 8, 2023

We need a meme of @SpeakerMcCarthy's look after the @POTUS declares we are going to need oil for another ten years, with derisive laughter erupting from a startled and somewhat stunned Congress. McCarthy's look is "So know you know what I am dealing with." Best clip of the #SOTU https://t.co/F477u3KoVD — Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) February 8, 2023

McCarthy’s expressions told the whole story last night.

Biggest laugh of the night — Jennifer Asper (@j3669) February 8, 2023

Judging from the laughter we were watching video from Evening at the Improv. It looked like even Kamala Harris was trying not to snicker.

Kamala was about 3 seconds away from an epic spit take methinks. — The Duchess Of Mega MAGA (@MrsBodington) February 8, 2023

Kamala is holding back laughter — Waoww LoDuv 🪶 (@LoDuv) February 8, 2023

We’re bookmarking Biden’s remark about oil for fresh mockery in ten years when the world is still dependent on oil.

He had no idea why they were laughing. I imagine it happens 100 times a day. — Peggy Kelly (@MargaretMcLain5) February 8, 2023

Could be.

***

***

