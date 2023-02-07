President Biden delivered his State of the Union Speech and Gaslight-Palooza Tuesday night, and a lot of viewers couldn’t help but notice that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy registered his opinion via facial expression the entire time:

McCarthy’s face is priceless — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) February 8, 2023

THIS IS AMAZING. The pushback happening in real time, and Kevin McCarthy's face – this is the most LIT SOTU EVER. — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) February 8, 2023

McCarthy’s facial expressions are gold. 🤣 — Jenna Ellis 🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) February 8, 2023

It was quite something:

McCarthy is all of us right now 🤣😂🤣😂🤣#SOTU pic.twitter.com/D21DH9OWiI — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) February 8, 2023

McCarthy didn’t rip up Biden’s speech or anything (like Pelosi did to Trump), but his opinion was still made quite clear:

Look at McCarthy’s reaction as Biden repeats the lie that the Jan 6 riot was the greatest threat since the Civil War. pic.twitter.com/XqNUDRmQJn — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 8, 2023

Kevin McCarthy's face at the end of this clip…lol https://t.co/KOS1kFtndg — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 8, 2023

.@SpeakerMcCarthy is all of us listening to this nonsense from President Biden calling for Democrats to take your guns away by "banning assault weapons" #SOTU pic.twitter.com/0523CKXqY9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 8, 2023

Rob Reiner appeared to be triggered by it all:

The fact that McCarthy didn’t stand when President Biden announced 12 million new jobs and lauded the survival of Democracy is all you need to know about today’s Republican Party. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 8, 2023

Perhaps because most of Biden’s speech was complete BS, Mr. Reiner.

