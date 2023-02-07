President Biden delivered his State of the Union Speech and Gaslight-Palooza Tuesday night, and a lot of viewers couldn’t help but notice that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy registered his opinion via facial expression the entire time:

It was quite something:

McCarthy didn’t rip up Biden’s speech or anything (like Pelosi did to Trump), but his opinion was still made quite clear:

Rob Reiner appeared to be triggered by it all:

Perhaps because most of Biden’s speech was complete BS, Mr. Reiner.

