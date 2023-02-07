Welcome to our little Twitchy experiment where I am going to attempt to live-blog Biden’s State of the Union Address in real-time.

Pray for me.

***

Welp, the First Lady has arrived and shocker of all shockers, she’s not wearing any sort of curtain or couch pattern.

Huzzah for her stylist figuring out that less is more.

Also, what the heck is Bono doing sitting with Paul Pelosi?

Also, a lot of Lefties on Twitter are super mad that more people aren’t masked up.

And here we go … Biden has arrived.

Others notice Biden seems to be chewing on something as he enters.

No. Idea.

Also, hearing there are ZERO mentions of the word ‘balloon’ in the upcoming speech.

Returning after the speech starts …

Ugh, with the joke about the Superbowl and Jill Biden.

But aces to Biden for congratulating Kevin McCarthy with a round of applause.

Who could blame her?

And there’s the lie about creating jobs …

Joe seems to think Democrats and Republicans have been working together over the past two years.

At least that’s what I think he said?

The mumbling has already begun.

Biden talking about uniting the country.

Now he’s talking about the middle class becoming ‘shadows of what they used to be’.

Claiming we lost our pride?

What?

Ugh, here come the dad quotes.

‘A job is a lot more than a paycheck.’

Riiiight.

And there’s another ‘folks.’

PS: People working multiple jobs to get by is not a great thing.

Yadda yadda yadda … more bipartisan.

Joe talking about being criticized for wanting the supply chain to start in America. Why would anyone criticize that?

Yeah, calling BS on that one.

Fair.

Ok, getting a little lost now. He always stumbles over the numbers.

Another folks.

And now the yelling.

Folks …

Kevin McCarthy’s face is cracking me up.

I don’t know how he can sit there …

Babbling now about freight and other stuff.

Folks.

Cheap ‘union pop’. The FOLKS who build the Cincinnati skyline.

Permanent brain damage? What now?

All construction products for Federal buildings will now be made in America. Lumber, glass, drywall, cable …

Folks.

Ok, and now we get the sensitive Biden worried about how we all feel invisible.

Cancer. Illness. Medical bills. Sell the house … what? He gets it. Even though we don’t. Oh, and now he’s talking about the Inflation Reduction Act like it actually reduces inflation. That’s adorable.

Notice Joe leaves out how he reversed Trump’s order to cap insulin … classy. And there’s the weird whispering.

Biden asking why people would want to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act without understanding that they held insulin costs hostage to pass this crap bill to begin with.

Look … folks … look … folks.

AND HERE COMES THE CLIMATE CHANGE NONSENSE.

Lower utility bills? WHAT THE HELL?

Tax credits for Americans to buy things they can’t afford to buy in the first place.

WINNING.

He’s almost said ‘we’ve got to finish the job’ as much as ‘look’ and ‘folks.’

Democrat pushing the fair share lie.

See Trump noticed it too.

Biden talking about quadrupling taxes on the rich – he’s also lying about who they are really cracking down with taxes. It’s waitresses, freelancers, and other gig workers. And now trashing Trump, and the booing … and Biden doesn’t like that.

Ha ha ha ha ha.

Yelling match between ‘folks’ and Biden, and I’m pretty sure I can hear someone yelling ‘liar.’

Folks.

FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!

Joe lying about not raising taxes on anyone making less than $400K. What does he think inflation is? And c’mon, we all know the Inflation Reduction Act will raise taxes on the middle class.

It’s pretty freakin’ cringe.

Also, I am doing this sober … just thought I’d throw that in.

Heh.

He’s whispering about Junk Fees now … now yelling about cell phones. Hey, this isn’t a terrible idea but people aren’t necessarily worried about junk fees, we’re worried about the cost of eggs, Sparky.

Now talking about the dignity of work.

