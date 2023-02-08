During President Biden’s fact-challenged State of the Union speech last night, one line from the president left Utah Sen. Mike Lee having a WTF moment for the ages:
Sen. Mike Lee HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/ozn4zki2a0
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 8, 2023
Senator Mike Lee is my spirit animal pic.twitter.com/d1Eaji61nW
— Sophie Louise Delquié (@SophieDelquie) February 8, 2023
Sen. Mike Lee is all of us right now 😂😂😂#SOTU pic.twitter.com/ac8lGtQLgo
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 8, 2023
— ᵞⁱᵏᵉˢ (@TrueBeefSupreme) February 8, 2023
That ended up being compared to a meme everybody’s familiar with, and it matches up perfectly:
Apparently I did the meme. https://t.co/e7rgS4MHvq
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 8, 2023
Mike Lee did the meme pic.twitter.com/Y6uqq0YWJt
— Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 8, 2023
Just perfect, and considering what Biden was saying not at all an inappropriate reaction.
Congratulations best Meme of the SOTU
— Erika Benfield (@Erika_Benfield) February 8, 2023
You 100% did the meme 😝 🤣 😂
— LAfromFLA (@LA42_LA42) February 8, 2023
This is how most of America felt during whole SOTU speech. https://t.co/oBKyVXqOaB
— Zac Falbo (@Zac4Liberty) February 8, 2023
Absolutely.
