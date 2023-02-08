During President Biden’s fact-challenged State of the Union speech last night, one line from the president left Utah Sen. Mike Lee having a WTF moment for the ages:

That ended up being compared to a meme everybody’s familiar with, and it matches up perfectly:

Just perfect, and considering what Biden was saying not at all an inappropriate reaction.

Absolutely.

