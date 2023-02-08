During President Biden’s fact-challenged State of the Union speech last night, one line from the president left Utah Sen. Mike Lee having a WTF moment for the ages:

Sen. Mike Lee HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHA pic.twitter.com/ozn4zki2a0 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 8, 2023

Senator Mike Lee is my spirit animal pic.twitter.com/d1Eaji61nW — Sophie Louise Delquié (@SophieDelquie) February 8, 2023

Sen. Mike Lee is all of us right now 😂😂😂#SOTU pic.twitter.com/ac8lGtQLgo — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 8, 2023

That ended up being compared to a meme everybody’s familiar with, and it matches up perfectly:

Apparently I did the meme. https://t.co/e7rgS4MHvq — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) February 8, 2023

Mike Lee did the meme pic.twitter.com/Y6uqq0YWJt — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 8, 2023

Just perfect, and considering what Biden was saying not at all an inappropriate reaction.

Congratulations best Meme of the SOTU — Erika Benfield (@Erika_Benfield) February 8, 2023

You 100% did the meme 😝 🤣 😂 — LAfromFLA (@LA42_LA42) February 8, 2023

This is how most of America felt during whole SOTU speech. https://t.co/oBKyVXqOaB — Zac Falbo (@Zac4Liberty) February 8, 2023

Absolutely.

***

***

