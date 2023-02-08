As we told you earlier, the New York Post took an in-depth fact-checking dive into Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and found that the speech “set new records for dishonesty and emptiness.”

Seems like a pretty fair assessment to us given the speech we were watching.

Now, contrast that with this “fact-checking” effort from the New York Times:

Trending

Specifically, the New York Times’ “fact-checking” analysis categorizes Biden’s statements during the State of the Union address in one of the following ways: “This needs context” (which was by far the most popular finding); “This is misleading (there was only one of those); “This lacks evidence (that also appeared only once); and, of course, “True,” which was assigned to Biden’s statements that “Food inflation is coming down” and “We united NATO. We built a global coalition,” both of which lack evidence, to say the very least.

If this is the best the New York Times fact-checking team has to offer, then it’s time for them to trade all their players for people who know don’t suck at their job.

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: biasfact checkfact checkingJoe Bidenliesmedia biasnew york timesState of the UnionState of the Union address