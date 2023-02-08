As we told you earlier, the New York Post took an in-depth fact-checking dive into Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and found that the speech “set new records for dishonesty and emptiness.”

Today's cover: Biden’s State of the Union set new records for dishonesty and emptiness https://t.co/dJcLWWJXMc pic.twitter.com/PAbFGlbWp4 — New York Post (@nypost) February 8, 2023

Seems like a pretty fair assessment to us given the speech we were watching.

Now, contrast that with this “fact-checking” effort from the New York Times:

Just amazing work from The NY Times "fact check" Biden didn't get anything wrong… he simply exaggerated the facts and ignored context pic.twitter.com/2RihBEGVjS — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) February 8, 2023

Specifically, the New York Times’ “fact-checking” analysis categorizes Biden’s statements during the State of the Union address in one of the following ways: “This needs context” (which was by far the most popular finding); “This is misleading (there was only one of those); “This lacks evidence (that also appeared only once); and, of course, “True,” which was assigned to Biden’s statements that “Food inflation is coming down” and “We united NATO. We built a global coalition,” both of which lack evidence, to say the very least.

Lmao ayfkm he literally got called out during the SOTU for his lies on SS & Medicare but no he didn’t lie https://t.co/0vxaKRbYav — Neil Gorsuch maskless (@GorsuchMaskless) February 8, 2023

If this is the best the New York Times fact-checking team has to offer, then it’s time for them to trade all their players for people who know don’t suck at their job.

From the people that brought you “Russian Collusion” — Gregory (@gregzilla901) February 8, 2023

They are a joke. https://t.co/3BEitiOj9C — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 8, 2023

They don't care https://t.co/Fu3hWXzhYm — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 8, 2023

The enemy of the people — … (@Nort93312105Jon) February 8, 2023

