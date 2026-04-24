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John Harwood Gets Introduced to Himself After Questioning the Objectivity of a CBS News Analyst

Doug P. | 1:59 PM on April 24, 2026
meme

Last October Bari Weiss was made the editor-in-chief of CBS News, and the Left has been having a fit ever since because of their panic over the possibility of losing a media outlet that is basically a branch of the DNC.

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Count "journalist" John Harwood among those who aren't happy with what Weiss has done so far, including these things: 

Bari Weiss trying to move CBS News more to the center instead of being the partisan hack operation we'd been seeing for many years is a problem for former CNN White House reporter John Harwood, who called CBS employing an analyst who was a Tom Cotton staffer "embarrassing and pitiful":

If only journalism school could produce them as objective as Harwood:

Incredible, and then some!

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Self-awareness level: ZERO. 

He even was somehow allowed to moderate a Republican debate at one point. 

It's worth noting that it wasn't a problem for these same "journalists" when the president of CBS News was Ben Rhodes' brother.

That's not a problem, however.

*****

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