John Harwood Gets Introduced to Himself After Questioning the Objectivity of a CBS News Analyst

Last October Bari Weiss was made the editor-in-chief of CBS News, and the Left has been having a fit ever since because of their panic over the possibility of losing a media outlet that is basically a branch of the DNC.

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Count "journalist" John Harwood among those who aren't happy with what Weiss has done so far, including these things:

My profile of Tony Dokoupil, the face of the Bari Weiss revolution at CBS News https://t.co/bpmazlhMpc — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) April 23, 2026

Internally, much of the blame for the show's troubles has been placed on Bari Weiss, a television neophyte who has pursued aggressive changes at CBS News pic.twitter.com/nI0GFwj0cK — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) April 23, 2026

Bari Weiss trying to move CBS News more to the center instead of being the partisan hack operation we'd been seeing for many years is a problem for former CNN White House reporter John Harwood, who called CBS employing an analyst who was a Tom Cotton staffer "embarrassing and pitiful":

so CBS News under Bari Weiss now relies on the editorial judgment of a former Tom Cotton staffer who thinks Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize



how embarrassing and pitiful https://t.co/ReJj2Anq0W — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 24, 2026

If only journalism school could produce them as objective as Harwood:

This laughable hack complaining about supposed bias in journalism is some next level stuff.



Truly incredible. https://t.co/ylbzMFU3df — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 24, 2026

Incredible, and then some!

Self-awareness level: ZERO.

Maybe you should shut your unemployed pie hole.

He's also a decorated Marine Corps officer. pic.twitter.com/KRHqu241E3 — Jim Thompson (@JimmySportToons) April 24, 2026

It’s hard to believe that Harwood claimed to be unbiased for years and got away with it — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) April 24, 2026

He even was somehow allowed to moderate a Republican debate at one point.

It's worth noting that it wasn't a problem for these same "journalists" when the president of CBS News was Ben Rhodes' brother.

You do realize one of their other national security analysts is Samantha Vinograd, who worked for Obama and Biden? — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 24, 2026

That's not a problem, however.

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