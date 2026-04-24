FBI Gets Some Other Tips After Arresting US Soldier Accused of Insider Trading on Polymarket

As we told you earlier, a U.S. Special Forces soldier has been arrested and charged with using classified information to place a bet on Polymarket ahead of the Maduro raid and winning big after the operation was a success. That essentially sounds like a version of insider trading, and it caught the attention of the FBI:

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This involved a U.S. soldier who allegedly took advantage of his position to profit off of a righteous military operation.



Thank you to our agents, Intel teams, and great partners @TheJusticeDept who protected our war fighters.



Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/Adn4K19r3J — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 23, 2026

Here's more:

Van Dyke “bet a total of approximately $33,034” on the Maduro operation on the prediction market platform Polymarket, federal authorities said. He ultimately made more than $409,000 as a result of the bets placed on the U.S. operation, an unsealed indictment alleges. Authorities said he “participated in the planning and execution of the U.S. military operation to capture Nicolás Maduro.” “In total, Van Dyke made approximately 13 bets from Dec. 27, 2025, through the evening of Jan. 26,” the Justice Department said. Van Dyke was charged with “unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, theft of nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and making an unlawful monetary transaction.”

And all at once, a lot of people had the same questions...

This sounds like exactly what Congress does with stock trading.



When are they getting arrested? — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 23, 2026

We won't hold our breath.

Nancy Pelosi is worth $200 million from insider trading, btw.



How about arrest her. https://t.co/WirqaJhD12 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) April 24, 2026

You just know Nancy Pelosi saw that story and is kicking herself right now while saying "WHY DIDN'T I THINK OF THAT!?"

What is the difference between this and what Congress members do EVERY SINGLE DAY???



Put me on that jury and it’s a NOT GUILTY.



I’m so f’ing tired of the “rules for thee” attitude in DC and across the political landscape.



These people make me sick. https://t.co/L0pb7mnCGn — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) April 24, 2026

Why don’t we go after congressional insider trading with the same level of energy? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 23, 2026

He risked his life to win that bet.



Members in Congress have risked nothing but taxpayer money. pic.twitter.com/zZfEGBWUEA — It's Time To Save America. (@WeR_Compromised) April 24, 2026

Is it possible Sen. Chris Murphy has some money on the Iranian regime, which is why he's rooting so hard against his own country just because "Trump bad"? Hey, you never know.

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