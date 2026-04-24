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FBI Gets Some Other Tips After Arresting US Soldier Accused of Insider Trading on Polymarket

Doug P. | 10:46 AM on April 24, 2026
Democratic National Convention via AP

As we told you earlier, a U.S. Special Forces soldier has been arrested and charged with using classified information to place a bet on Polymarket ahead of the Maduro raid and winning big after the operation was a success. That essentially sounds like a version of insider trading, and it caught the attention of the FBI: 

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Here's more:

Van Dyke “bet a total of approximately $33,034” on the Maduro operation on the prediction market platform Polymarket, federal authorities said. He ultimately made more than $409,000 as a result of the bets placed on the U.S. operation, an unsealed indictment alleges.

Authorities said he “participated in the planning and execution of the U.S. military operation to capture Nicolás Maduro.”

“In total, Van Dyke made approximately 13 bets from Dec. 27, 2025, through the evening of Jan. 26,” the Justice Department said.

Van Dyke was charged with “unlawful use of confidential government information for personal gain, theft of nonpublic government information, commodities fraud, wire fraud, and making an unlawful monetary transaction.”

And all at once, a lot of people had the same questions...

We won't hold our breath. 

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You just know Nancy Pelosi saw that story and is kicking herself right now while saying "WHY DIDN'T I THINK OF THAT!?"

Is it possible Sen. Chris Murphy has some money on the Iranian regime, which is why he's rooting so hard against his own country just because "Trump bad"? Hey, you never know. 

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