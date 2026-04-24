Hero or Hustler? Special Forces Operator Busted for Wagering (and Winning Big) On His Own Maduro Raid

One of the special forces soldiers involved with capturing Maduro in Venezuela has been arrested for literally betting on himself.

BREAKING: DOJ announces it has arrested a US Special Forces soldier who took part in the raid that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro after the soldier allegedly pocketed $400,000 by betting more than $30,000 on Maduro’s removal on Polymarket.



Name: GANNON KEN VAN DYKE — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 23, 2026

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Clearly, the guy was pretty confident. Still, it's a terrible idea and could have gotten someone killed or injured.

This involved a U.S. soldier who allegedly took advantage of his position to profit off of a righteous military operation.



Thank you to our agents, Intel teams, and great partners @TheJusticeDept who protected our war fighters.



Investigation ongoing. https://t.co/Adn4K19r3J — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 23, 2026

This was bad form and is a terrible reflection on the soldier. He should be ashamed.

So is the DOJ going to arrest members of congress for insider trading? Because if not this seems awfully hypocritical. Just saying. https://t.co/2yoWD51jhr — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 23, 2026

This is also a fair point.

“Your honor my client identifies as a member of congress” https://t.co/4hYeyyCzcB pic.twitter.com/OTkVsxIVYt — Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeaceful) April 23, 2026

It's a possible defense.

I think this guy should be pardoned.



If the DOJ isn’t prepared to go after every member of Congress who’s profiting off insider trading, then this feels like selective enforcement, not justice.



I don’t support what he did, and he should absolutely have to give back every dollar… https://t.co/aJ2CZ4UrmJ — Congressman Jimmy Patronis (@PatronisFL) April 24, 2026

The solider should be punished. This was terribly unprofessional. Congress should also be held to account.

If you think this soldier betting on when a foreign leader getting taken out is bad…



Wait til you find out about Congressional insider trading. https://t.co/PreqD5KMBf — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 23, 2026

The way I see it he was just betting on himself. https://t.co/2B8MVVgLYU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 23, 2026

Can't even chase a bag these days man smh https://t.co/3vuOsSdvt6 — Patrick Casey (@restoreorderusa) April 23, 2026

This used to be a free country. Heh.

DUDES ROCK LFG https://t.co/55mATtLe5G — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) April 23, 2026

Betting on his own raid!



I can’t lie, this is kind of cool. https://t.co/FUTqSzqRoz — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) April 23, 2026

Still others find the whole thing kind of cool.

Maybe the legalization and even promotion of online gambling, from the White House to our professional sports leagues and so on, is a mistake. https://t.co/LwgZAhMCuy — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) April 24, 2026

Something to think about.

Don't do this.

I know it's tempting. Here you are working hard, getting the job done, and suddenly you have information that could make you hundreds of thousands of dollars (or more) just like that. No one gets hurt, right?

Wrong.

You're jeopardizing the mission. You have inside… https://t.co/hvuqOYoV7o — Wasson Watch Co. (@WassonWatch) April 24, 2026

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As tempting as a big payday could be, this is the right take.

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