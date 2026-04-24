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Hero or Hustler? Special Forces Operator Busted for Wagering (and Winning Big) On His Own Maduro Raid

justmindy
justmindy | 8:30 AM on April 24, 2026
AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos

One of the special forces soldiers involved with capturing Maduro in Venezuela has been arrested for literally betting on himself.

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Clearly, the guy was pretty confident. Still, it's a terrible idea and could have gotten someone killed or injured.

This was bad form and is a terrible reflection on the soldier. He should be ashamed.

This is also a fair point.

It's a possible defense.

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The solider should be punished. This was terribly unprofessional. Congress should also be held to account.

This used to be a free country. Heh.

Still others find the whole thing kind of cool.

Something to think about.

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As tempting as a big payday could be, this is the right take.

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DOJ FBI GAMBLING MILITARY NICOLÁS MADURO

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