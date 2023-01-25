A couple days ago Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff laughably warned that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s threat to remove him from the Intelligence Committee would “damage the committee’s independence” and accused McCarthy of creating a “committee on conspiracy theories” (projection detected).

As expected, Speaker McCarthy rejected Dem Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ appointments of Schiff and Swalwell to the Intel Committee:

“It is my assessment that the misuse of this panel during the 116th and 117th Congresses severely undermined its primary national security and oversight missions — ultimately leaving our nation less safe.”

McCarthy nailed it.

Adam Schiff isn’t taking it well and obviously refuses to acknowledge why he’s getting the boot:

Don’t go away mad, Schiff-ty, just go away.

Yep, that’s the same guy who believes he should still be on the Intelligence Community.

Meanwhile, Rep. Eric Swalwell had this to say:

Wait, there are “independent fact-checkers” at the Washington Post? That’s news to us!

Tucker Carlson certainly doesn’t think Swalwell ever had any business being on an “intelligence” committee:

Watching Dems like Schiff and Swalwell blame what McCarthy’s doing on “partisan vindictiveness” is incredibly rich.

LOL! Ouch.

***

