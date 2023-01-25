A couple days ago Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff laughably warned that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s threat to remove him from the Intelligence Committee would “damage the committee’s independence” and accused McCarthy of creating a “committee on conspiracy theories” (projection detected).

As expected, Speaker McCarthy rejected Dem Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ appointments of Schiff and Swalwell to the Intel Committee:

I have rejected the appointments of Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell for the House Intelligence Committee. I am committed to returning the @HouseIntel Committee to one of genuine honesty and credibility that regains the trust of the American people. pic.twitter.com/ePxlbanxta — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 25, 2023

“It is my assessment that the misuse of this panel during the 116th and 117th Congresses severely undermined its primary national security and oversight missions — ultimately leaving our nation less safe.”

McCarthy nailed it.

Adam Schiff isn’t taking it well and obviously refuses to acknowledge why he’s getting the boot:

Kevin McCarthy just kicked me and @RepSwalwell off the Intelligence Committee. This is petty, political payback for investigating Donald Trump. If he thinks this will stop me, he will soon find out just how wrong he is. I will always defend our democracy. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 25, 2023

Don’t go away mad, Schiff-ty, just go away.

You can rejoin the Intelligence Committee when you find the Russian collusion — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 25, 2023

Bro you asked Twitter to ban a journalist cause you didn’t like what he said — Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) January 25, 2023

Petty? Aren’t you the guy that colluded with big tech to silence conservatives because you didn’t like what they said? — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) January 25, 2023

Yep, that’s the same guy who believes he should still be on the Intelligence Community.

Meanwhile, Rep. Eric Swalwell had this to say:

This rejection is based on a claim that the Washington Post independent-fact checker gave 4 Pinocchios. Speaker Boehner and Ryan, both Gang of 8 members, appointed me to Intel with access to the same facts McCarthy is distorting. He can keep me off Intel, but I’m not going away. https://t.co/YQZOVCSJpO — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 25, 2023

Wait, there are “independent fact-checkers” at the Washington Post? That’s news to us!

Dude you slept with a Chinese spy. Everyone knows it. You can quote all the left wing fact checking rags you want. Doesn’t change the facts. — 〽️MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@stillunwoke17) January 25, 2023

Does McCarthy really need a REASON? He’s doing to you guys what Pelosi did to the Republicans. That’s called getting a taste of your own medicine — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) January 25, 2023

Tucker Carlson certainly doesn’t think Swalwell ever had any business being on an “intelligence” committee:

Tucker: It’s not surprising that Eric Swalwell fell for today’s hoax. He’s not a very bright human being. pic.twitter.com/7kvxLRrtWm — Ethan Harsell (@ethan_harsell) January 25, 2023

Watching Dems like Schiff and Swalwell blame what McCarthy’s doing on “partisan vindictiveness” is incredibly rich.

LOL! Ouch.

***

Related:

Andy Ngô BUSTS Adam Schiff for trying to exploit Keenan Anderson video to rile up anti-cop rhetoric

Adam Schiff’s attempt to DRAG Republicans with laundry-list of LIES goes SO VERY VERY wrong

Eric Swalwell SOOO butthurt over Kevin McCarthy he tries using WaPo article to ‘OWN’ him and LOL

Rep. Eric Swalwell & ‘The View’ hosts move the presidential wrongdoing goalposts on classified docs

***

Join us in the fight. Become a Twitchy VIP member today and use promo code SAVEAMERICA to receive a 40% discount on your membership.