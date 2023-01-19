We kinda sorta totally love this from Kevin McCarthy about Eric Swalwell …

‘If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Eric Swalwell on ANY committee.’

Watch:

This is obviously really bothering Eric who keeps trying to attack McCarthy on Twitter like the sad, frothy-mouthed little troll he is. But this time, Eric brought a SOURCE to prove McCarthy is lying about him.

WaPo.

No really.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh, we did.

So much cringe for Fartswell:

Trending

You know McCarthy just laughs about Eric’s little Twitter tantrums.

Smear.

Dude.

Nooooope.

But nice try, FangBanger.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s not getting any better for ol’ Eric.

But nice try, Eric.

***

Related:

LOL! A very cocky and SNIDE Alec Baldwin lost a bet, will have to clean this guy’s pool (screenshots)

Tucker Carlson BLISTERS the WEF elite as only he can in BRUTALLY hilarious segment (watch)

Trans activist calls dad teaching son how to defend himself ‘grooming’ and it BACKFIRES spectacularly

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Eric SwalwellKevin McCarthywapo