We kinda sorta totally love this from Kevin McCarthy about Eric Swalwell …

‘If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn’t have Eric Swalwell on ANY committee.’

Watch:

If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn't have Eric Swalwell on 𝘢𝘯𝘺 committee. pic.twitter.com/2H19pezF9M — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 17, 2023

This is obviously really bothering Eric who keeps trying to attack McCarthy on Twitter like the sad, frothy-mouthed little troll he is. But this time, Eric brought a SOURCE to prove McCarthy is lying about him.

WaPo.

No really.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh, we did.

So much cringe for Fartswell:

You know McCarthy just laughs about Eric’s little Twitter tantrums.

Smear.

Dude.

The WaPo??? 😂😂😂 The WaPo is about as believable as CNN. Now, don’t you have some work to do? Oh wait, you don’t have a committee anymore! BWAHAHAHA — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 19, 2023

How do you have time to tweet? Shouldn't you be banging a Chinese spy or something? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 19, 2023

I’m pretty sure the WaPo wasn’t in the FBI briefing, so…….. — Douglas Dunklin (@DougDunklin) January 19, 2023

Nooooope.

But nice try, FangBanger.

K, but you still slept with a Chinese spy. — Levi (@TheRealLeviD) January 19, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s not getting any better for ol’ Eric.

Yes, Eric did sleep with a Chinese Spy. Yes, they also infiltrated his Congressional office in D.C. and worked there. Yes, the Washington Post are political activists for the DNC. https://t.co/QNQkB6RB4W — TiredofBeing Politically Correct. (@IwillFactCheck_) January 19, 2023

But nice try, Eric.

***

