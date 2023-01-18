Remember what was being said on the Left after the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago when documents marked “classified” were found in a locked room at Trump’s home? It was the worst thing in the history of bad things, and the Dem/media speculation was off the charts. President Biden wondered how somebody could be so irresponsible:

You know what happened next. Classified documents were later found in President Biden’s Wilmington garage and some other places. At that point there was a sudden pivot to why that is “D”different.

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell was on “The View” and helped raise the collective IQ on the set to “room temperature” status. The spin was dizzying as explanations flowed for why what Trump did was the worst thing ever but Biden having classified documents sitting next to his Corvette and lawnmower is totally not close to being the same thing:

We’ve gone from “what Trump did was abhorrent” to “hey, everybody does it” in a very short time.

Oddly enough those subjects didn’t come up because Swalwell and other hosts were too busy carrying water for Biden:

According to Whoopi Goldberg the classified docs Biden had were just recipes (or something):

Is that kind of like how Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails were just photos from Chelsea’s wedding and other things unrelated to the government?

Every. Single. Time.

***

