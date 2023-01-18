Remember what was being said on the Left after the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago when documents marked “classified” were found in a locked room at Trump’s home? It was the worst thing in the history of bad things, and the Dem/media speculation was off the charts. President Biden wondered how somebody could be so irresponsible:

Biden on classified material at Mar-a-Lago: "How [could] anyone … be that irresponsible?" pic.twitter.com/IcEePiXJ2y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 9, 2023

You know what happened next. Classified documents were later found in President Biden’s Wilmington garage and some other places. At that point there was a sudden pivot to why that is “D”different.

Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell was on “The View” and helped raise the collective IQ on the set to “room temperature” status. The spin was dizzying as explanations flowed for why what Trump did was the worst thing ever but Biden having classified documents sitting next to his Corvette and lawnmower is totally not close to being the same thing:

Swalwell defends Biden's mishandling of classified documents because he had good intentions and it was just a mistake. And despite the FBI debunking the conspiracy theory, he claims Trump was going to sell the documents he had.

Behar jokes that many presidents have taken docs. pic.twitter.com/5mQnms2Wbr — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 18, 2023

We’ve gone from “what Trump did was abhorrent” to “hey, everybody does it” in a very short time.

I'm old enough to remember when saying "many presidents have done it" was denigrated as a talking point. Now, the libs are using it. https://t.co/KHIV04PQib — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 18, 2023

“Trump could leverage the documents” 😂 Couldn’t Joe and Hunter do the same thing with China and all the classified documents that Biden could still have in his garage? Why was china paying Hunter Biden all that money? And why was Joe Biden charging Hunter 50k a month for rent? https://t.co/39VUmyFyqf — Joe, Election Integrity Enthusiast (@JC_Franklins) January 18, 2023

Oddly enough those subjects didn’t come up because Swalwell and other hosts were too busy carrying water for Biden:

Swalwell puts a positive spin on Biden's documents scandal, calling it an "opportunity for the Republicans and Democrats to put the partisanship behind us and say, how do we keep better inventory so this doesn't happen again?"

The View cast cheers him on. pic.twitter.com/oHvJj3UabA — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 18, 2023

According to Whoopi Goldberg the classified docs Biden had were just recipes (or something):

Whoopi claims the classified documents Biden mishandled were really just "recipes from some stuff he was trying to do with her."

"We talk about it like we know that the documents are classified. We don't know what's in those boxes," she lied.

"That's right," Swalwell agreed. pic.twitter.com/xD7yRq3fMn — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 18, 2023

GASLIGHTING: Whoopi Goldberg and @RepSwalwell agree that the Biden documents are not classified, just cooking 'recipes' https://t.co/ybthu8ZURV — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 18, 2023

Is that kind of like how Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails were just photos from Chelsea’s wedding and other things unrelated to the government?

Just amazing. It's literally "it's okay if our side does it." https://t.co/9SI9tuS7ge — Claude Thompson (@Th3Claude) January 18, 2023

Every. Single. Time.

