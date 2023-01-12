Today Kevin McCarthy held his first weekly press conference as Speaker of the House, and he really dropped some 50 megaton truth nukes on Democrat Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff while explaining why they never had any business being on the Intelligence Committee. Just as McCarthy had finished with Swalwell and started on Schiff, CNN obviously figured that would be a good time to back away:

CNN cuts away from Speaker McCarthy's press conference when he starts hammering Rep. Swalwell for being allegedly compromised, and Rep. Schiff for repeatedly lying about having evidence of collusion. pic.twitter.com/fL5xcblNI1 — Bill D'Agostino (@Banned_Bill) January 12, 2023

LOL. It’s like somebody in the control room was yelling “back away and cut to the anchors NOW!”

Oh no,we can't have him saying that..hurry cut away — West 🍊 (@Jokerfox) January 12, 2023

I'll give McCarthy due credit here: Excellent elocution – smooth, clear – powerful. No wonder CNN cut away. — Calvin╭ರ_⊙ (@TisMoreorLess) January 12, 2023

They couldn’t bail out fast enough. There was just too much truth being told.

***

Related:

Adam Schiff-For-Brains sure sounds nervous about McCarthy and new House rules (gosh, wonder why)

CNN: Biden’s classified documents are ‘a new line of attack’ that fell into Republicans’ laps

CNN chief climate reporter Bill Weir waited a little too long to hop on the anti-gas-stove bandwagon

***

Editor’s Note: Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!