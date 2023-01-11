Earlier today, we told you about Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who became an expert on the dangers posed by gas stoves seemingly overnight. You may have noticed that that sort of thing has been happening a lot over the past few days.

48 hours ago, absolutely no one was talking about gas stoves being dangerous. Now, every lib is an expert on the matter, as certain as the sun rising that they harm children. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 11, 2023

Every lib is indeed an expert. And that goes for media libs as well. Folks like CNN’s Bill Weir, self-described “CNN storyteller covering the fate of life on [earth emoji].” And as a concerned citizen of this planet, Bill is also thinking about The Children, and all the children who will gain asthma and lose cognitive function if they’re allowed to live in the same dwelling where a gas stove also resides. Yes, gas stoves have been around for ages and children have not only survived, but thrived. At least before the public school system swallowed them up (kidding! Maybe.).

But rest assured that when Bill Weir says your gas stove will probably kill you and everyone you love, it’s coming purely from a place of concern:

CNN's @BillWeirCNN: "The science is showing us having a gas stove, in a small apartment especially with bad ventilation, is like having a car idling there. If you have young kids, it can affect cognitive abilities, as well as asthma." pic.twitter.com/L0KSDLqltA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 11, 2023

You when they invoke “the science,” they are speaking from a position of authority. Or at least self-appointed authority.

Incredible to watch this happen in real time. https://t.co/hU709o8mNM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 11, 2023

Absolutely fascinating.

The press uncritically parrots a Biden agency's absurd talking points and then wonders why no one takes them seriously. These people talk about this stuff like it's always been known. The credulity and propaganda efforts are astonishing. https://t.co/xXxeSk8b2K — Boo (@IzaBooboo) January 11, 2023

Don’t sleep on the ensuing awkwardness, either. You know, the awkwardness that ensues when the Biden administration walks back their talk of banning gas stoves.

So now that the Biden admin is not banning them…is @BillWeirCNN going to say they are intentionally killing kids? https://t.co/uAUKmsFXf0 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 11, 2023

Uh-oh. Seems like this could be a problem. How can Bill defend the Biden administration’s climate and energy policies if they turn right around and change their minds? What about the childrennnnnnnn?

We’re so confused, Bill! Tell us what to think! We feel like we’re losing our cognitive abilities to process all this, as if we’re in a tiny, poorly ventilated room full of gas stoves!

