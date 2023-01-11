You may have heard rumblings — or, rather, angry screamings — about the Biden administration looking to ban gas stoves in the name of protecting us from dangerous fumes and nice, even cooking.

You may have been ready to pick up your torches (lit with the flame from your gas stove, of course) and pitchforks and take to the streets to protest in favor of your right as an American to own a gas stove .

But before you get too wound up, there’s something you should know: they were only kidding, you guys!

BREAKING: The chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission says the agency has no plans to ban gas stoves after commissioner Richard Trumka’s remarks ignited a political firestorm. pic.twitter.com/t18eRDlSdg — Ari Natter (@AriNatter) January 11, 2023

Shorter CPSC: Wait, you thought we were serious? Made ya look!

DC residents are advised to shelter in place as the fiery remnants of a trial balloon rain down upon the city this afternoon https://t.co/FIzfUfRyk0 — John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 11, 2023

Oooooof.

For the past 24 hours I’ve hear a chorus of lefties and media figures assure me it’s necessary to save children. So the CPSC doesn’t care about children?! https://t.co/QD4jMu8N4y — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 11, 2023

BREAKING: The CPSC thinks asthma in kids is a good development. Suck it libs. https://t.co/TRjATIsHnB — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) January 11, 2023

Ha!

It’s always better to get your first statement right, rather than having to “clarify” with your follow-up statement. @USCPSC https://t.co/D8zhUSHu2p — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 11, 2023

Yeah, well, it’s too late for that. Although if we’re being honest, there’s really no reason to believe that the CPSC was very receptive to the idea of banning gas stoves at some point.

Chair doesn't like one of his commissioners saying the quiet part loud! https://t.co/W193RJZrCx — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 11, 2023

The Biden administration has made it abundantly clear over and over again that they don’t want regular Americans to have access to modern conveniences. They just happened to pick a particularly ill-advised battle this time.

GP "We have no plans to do what our leader just clearly said we were going to do because when people found out about it and reacted as was clear they would, we realized our jobs might be on the line so we decided to stop being giant asshats." https://t.co/b9NXC7YwZq — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) January 11, 2023

That’s the statement they should’ve released. Not only would it have been more honest, but it would’ve taken them less time to put together. Oh well. Maybe next time, huh?

Libs owned yet again https://t.co/4HIIePpfZE — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 11, 2023

Yep.

But don’t think for a second that they’ll take that lying down:

They release these trial balloons, and bunch of senators and lawmakers defend the idea. When it backfires, dem columnists will mock people for reacting to it. https://t.co/glwAyUipKn — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 11, 2023

Count on it.

***

Related:

We missed #LesbianVisibilityDay, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission didn’t

WATCH: The US Consumer Product Safety Commission tweeted out handy tips and an amazing video on how to hoard gasoline safely

Chef AOC’s warning about gas stoves gets whipped up into the ‘best self-own ever’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!