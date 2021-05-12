The Department of Energy is telling Americans that there’s no reason to hoard gasoline in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown:

The US Energy secretary says there "should be no cause for hoarding gasoline" https://t.co/eTwlwlNN0V — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) May 12, 2021

And in response to this advice, Americans hoarded gasoline, naturally:

Drivers from the East Coast through the Deep South, fearful that a cyberattack on a 5,500-pipeline might leave them stranded, scrambled to fill up their cars Tuesday, leaving some stations across the region short on supplies of gasoline. https://t.co/up5KT4JmMm — KRMGtulsa (@KRMGtulsa) May 12, 2021

But if you are going to panic buy, at least do it safely using these handy tips from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Tip No. 1: “Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline”:

Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 12, 2021

Tip No. 2: “Use only containers approved for fuel”:

Use only containers approved for fuel. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 12, 2021

Tip No. 3: “Follow the gas canister manufacturer instructions for storing and transporting gasoline”:

Follow the gas canister manufacturer instructions for storing and transporting gasoline. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 12, 2021

Tip No. 4: “When using a gas canister, never pour gasoline over or near an open flame”:

When using a gas canister, never pour gasoline over or near an open flame. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 12, 2021

Wait. Americans needed to be warned about that? Apparently so:

Flame jetting is a sudden and possibly violent flash fire that can occur when pouring flammable liquids from a container over an exposed flame or other ignition source. NEVER pour flammable liquids from a container over an exposed flame. pic.twitter.com/HoVuWf1gmt — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 12, 2021

LOL:

From the videos out there, this feels like the older generations’s version of eating tide pods. https://t.co/Jd8CbEdIXx — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 12, 2021

You're not the boss of me. https://t.co/DBilvgAgFI — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 12, 2021

Safety first, people!

We know this sounds simple, but when people get desperate they stop thinking clearly. They take risks that can have deadly consequences. If you know someone who is thinking about bringing a container not meant for fuel to get gas, please let them know it's dangerous. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 12, 2021

***