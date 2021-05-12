The Department of Energy is telling Americans that there’s no reason to hoard gasoline in the wake of the Colonial Pipeline shutdown:

And in response to this advice, Americans hoarded gasoline, naturally:

But if you are going to panic buy, at least do it safely using these handy tips from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Tip No. 1: “Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline”:

Tip No. 2: “Use only containers approved for fuel”:

Tip No. 3: “Follow the gas canister manufacturer instructions for storing and transporting gasoline”:

Tip No. 4: “When using a gas canister, never pour gasoline over or near an open flame”:

Wait. Americans needed to be warned about that? Apparently so:

LOL:

Safety first, people!

***

