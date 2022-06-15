FDA advisers in the United States have recommended Covid-19 vaccines for kids under the ages of five down to six months:
Advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday unanimously recommended the agency authorize COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)/BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) for millions of the youngest American children.
The committee’s recommendation is an important step toward immunizing children under the age of 5 and as young as 6 months old who have not yet been eligible for the shots.
The FDA is likely to authorize the shots soon. The U.S. government is planning for a June 21 start to its under-5 vaccination campaign should the vaccines receive FDA authorization, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said last week.
COVID-19 is generally more mild in children than adults, but FDA officials told the panel that the number of U.S. COVID deaths so far in small children – roughly 442 under age 5 – “compared terribly” to the 78 deaths reported during the swine flu pandemic of 2019-2010.
Apparently one state in the country hasn’t automatically jumped onboard this particular “science” bandwagon, and CNN’s climate journo Bill Weir had something to say about that:
49 states preordered COVID vaccines for kids under 5 so they’ll be ready as soon as there is FDA approval.
Take a guess which state did not.
— Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) June 15, 2022
One state has not automatically complied:
— Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) June 15, 2022
Countering that take, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw had this to add about that particular state:
The state everyone is moving to?
— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 16, 2022
OUCH! The truth hurts.
— Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) June 16, 2022
Live look at Bill Weir pic.twitter.com/P49TeJDLvQ
— Doug Ross (@directorblue) June 16, 2022
"Hello mods, I'd like to report a murder"
Epic. https://t.co/spOMZGQWru
— Joseph (@JoeDuong71) June 16, 2022
Christina hits it out of the ball park every day amazing how good she is at this 👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/kd9C7h8aXG
— tim m (@bearandpizza) June 16, 2022
And yet “journalists” keep coming back for more.
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.