FDA advisers in the United States have recommended Covid-19 vaccines for kids under the ages of five down to six months:

Advisers to the U.S Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday unanimously recommended the agency authorize COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) and Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)/BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE) for millions of the youngest American children. The committee’s recommendation is an important step toward immunizing children under the age of 5 and as young as 6 months old who have not yet been eligible for the shots. The FDA is likely to authorize the shots soon. The U.S. government is planning for a June 21 start to its under-5 vaccination campaign should the vaccines receive FDA authorization, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said last week. COVID-19 is generally more mild in children than adults, but FDA officials told the panel that the number of U.S. COVID deaths so far in small children – roughly 442 under age 5 – “compared terribly” to the 78 deaths reported during the swine flu pandemic of 2019-2010.

Apparently one state in the country hasn’t automatically jumped onboard this particular “science” bandwagon, and CNN’s climate journo Bill Weir had something to say about that:

49 states preordered COVID vaccines for kids under 5 so they’ll be ready as soon as there is FDA approval. Take a guess which state did not. — Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) June 15, 2022

One state has not automatically complied:

Countering that take, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw had this to add about that particular state:

The state everyone is moving to? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 16, 2022

