Yesterday, California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell pitched a little fit on Twitter over House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to have GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on the Homeland Security Committee:

This is who Kevin McCarthy thinks is qualified to serve on the HOMELAND SECURITY Committee #NotTheOnion pic.twitter.com/4iAPqOG8mU — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 17, 2023

Now, to be fair, let’s just get one thing straight: Marjorie Taylor Greene is a nutball. She likes weird conspiracy theories, including the infamous Jewish space laser one.

That said, we’d very much like to know why Eric Swalwell thinks that he would be a better choice to serve on the Homeland Security Committee. See, as far as we know, Greene hasn’t done anything to compromise our national security. The same cannot be said for Eric Swalwell, who, last time we checked, got extremely chummy with a Chinese spy. On multiple occasions. Suspect McCarthy might’ve taken something like that into consideration? Sounds like McCarthy is here to confirm your suspicions:

If you got the briefing I got from the FBI, you wouldn't have Eric Swalwell on 𝘢𝘯𝘺 committee. pic.twitter.com/2H19pezF9M — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) January 17, 2023

Oooooooh, snap. Kevin McCarthy did not come to play.

Why can’t they always have balls like that? https://t.co/HqHkL0emGX — Eclectic Prophet (@EclecticProphet) January 18, 2023

That’s a great question. It’s a shame they don’t. Which is why we’ll have to take whatever we can get.

Eric Swalwell is a liability. That’s the truth. And if Swalwell doesn’t like it, well, he can try his luck again in a couple of years. That is, if he hasn’t found yet another way to disgrace himself by then.

***

***

