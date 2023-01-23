House Dem leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is fighting Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s attempt to keep Reps. Schiff and Swalwell off the Intelligence Committee:

The head of House Democrats has submitted Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) to sit on the powerful Intelligence Committee, setting up a battle with Republican leaders who are vowing to keep them off the panel. Separately, Democrats this week are also expected to seat Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, according to a source familiar with the Democrats’ plans, which will likely prompt GOP leaders to hold a floor vote to remove her.

Schiff has never been one for self-awareness, and as a result his tweet about this comes with a beverage warning for a couple different reasons:

Proud to be nominated by @RepJeffries as the top Dem on the Intel Committee. McCarthy’s threat to remove me — to placate his right-wing — will damage the committee’s independence. Along with his committee on conspiracy theories, he is doing grave damage to national security. pic.twitter.com/h42Er5r01w — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) January 23, 2023

McCarthy’s threat to remove Schiff will “damage the committee’s independence”? That might be the most unintentionally hilarious thing Schiff has ever tweeted! And he wants to accuse others of pushing conspiracy theories? Wow…

You can’t make this stuff up. Unfortunately, you don’t have to.

