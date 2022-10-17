Before we get to how badly Biden and the Dems have screwed things up for working families, over the weekend President Biden gave a gift to GOP ad makers by eating an ice cream cone while proclaiming the U.S. economy to be “strong as hell”:

Joe Biden saying, “Our economy is strong as hell,” while eating an ice cream cone is so tone deaf and out of touch to what Americans actually see in their lives that it feels like the Democrats are intentionally tanking the election. pic.twitter.com/blkc4omdhd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 16, 2022

Last week one of the Biden White House’s economic gaslighters said the economy is “moving in the right direction”:

WH Deputy Gaslighter @econjared on accelerating inflation: Everything is "moving in the right direction" pic.twitter.com/HAMY9GNLc6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Biden says that he ran for president to give working families more “breathing room” with the Inflation Reduction Act (that’s helping people by giving them tax credits for energy-efficient coffee makers):

I ran for president to give the middle class some breathing room in dealing with costs. But despite our progress, prices are still too high. That's why we passed the Inflation Reduction Act to combat health care costs and other price pressures squeezing America's families. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 16, 2022

As usual, the situation in the real world continues to contradict the rainbow, gumdrop & unicorn economic assessments coming from Biden and the Dems. Today’s New York Post focuses on what’s happened to Americans’ 401Ks and savings:

Today's cover: Average American is losing $34K and everything else on Biden’s watch https://t.co/zooGu77M2N pic.twitter.com/XacZTpypws — New York Post (@nypost) October 17, 2022

Gee, thanks Biden…

Under Biden, the average 401k plan is down "about $34,000—more than 25% in less than one year." pic.twitter.com/HhuOblaJYc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 17, 2022

It’s going great.

And it’s just getting started. The more they print the less everything is worth — Brian (@brianhusted) October 17, 2022

The “Build Back Better” president hasn’t even been in office for two years and already this is the kind of thing we’ve gotten:

The new spin from the Biden White House is that the effects of the Inflation Reduction Act haven’t kicked in yet. Yeah, that’s what we’re afraid of! Have you taken a peek at the balance in your 401(k) retirement accounts lately? Here’s our advice: Don’t bother. It will ruin your whole day, week and month. Here’s why: We’ve now had seven straight months of 8%+ inflation. A year ago we were assured by the White House economic wizards that these rapid price increases in everything from groceries, to rental cars, to gasoline at the pump, to health insurance were merely “transitory.” Whoops. The most immediate sticker shock from Bidenflation, of course, has been to shrink real take-home paychecks of workers. We have calculated that over the past 20 months, this rise in consumer prices over wages means that the average family in America has lost nearly $6,000 in purchasing power. This from the Lunch Bucket Joe president who promised to help boost the incomes of the middle class. When, exactly?

No mean tweets though!

An entire year of earnings wiped out. So disheartening. https://t.co/CUW2SL7kql — Angelab ☢️ (@anglily1) October 17, 2022

Make sure to let the Democrats know how much you appreciate it when voting in the midterms next month.

