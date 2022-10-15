As we reported earlier, Joe Biden fed his ice cream habit today, and his lapdog press fed their habit of reporting on Joe Biden eating ice cream. It turns out Biden also took the opportunity to become the human embodiment of an ice cream meme.

According to the Know Your Meme website, versions of the ‘Joe Biden eating ice cream’ meme have been circulating the internet since 2020.

Biden’s ice cream antics today reminded Twitter users of this particular version of the meme, which has been around for at least 6 months.

He did it. He actually did it. LOL.

Right?!

Ha! They still can’t meme though.

Trending

This needs to happen.

Hey, it makes our job much easier.

Don’t underestimate him.

We’re going to count this as the one and only worthwhile accomplishment of the Biden administration.

LOL!

Imagine being this out-of-touch with the real world.

We’d say you can’t make this stuff up, but somebody did … as a meme. Our president is a meme.

This guy can’t retire to Shady Pines soon enough.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bideneconomy is strongIce creammeme