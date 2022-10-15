As we reported earlier, Joe Biden fed his ice cream habit today, and his lapdog press fed their habit of reporting on Joe Biden eating ice cream. It turns out Biden also took the opportunity to become the human embodiment of an ice cream meme.

According to the Know Your Meme website, versions of the ‘Joe Biden eating ice cream’ meme have been circulating the internet since 2020.

Biden’s ice cream antics today reminded Twitter users of this particular version of the meme, which has been around for at least 6 months.

Literally this meme brought to life https://t.co/0INisSEOM4 pic.twitter.com/s7JFRX2Pif — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 16, 2022

He did it. He actually did it. LOL.

Best economic recovery in history, Jack! pic.twitter.com/bASPEsLpAF — Ultra Spoked-B Calvin 🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) October 16, 2022

Right?!

Who says the Left can't meme. Biden *is* a meme. — All Your Girls Are Belong To Peter (@BenignApathy) October 16, 2022

Ha! They still can’t meme though.

Nice optic. Shame if this "the economy is strong as hell" while Biden's eating ice cream made its way into a GOP ad. https://t.co/r931ZtU62R — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 16, 2022

This needs to happen.

Hey, it makes our job much easier.

It is not possible to be more out of touch https://t.co/L1oojLOeJo — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) October 16, 2022

Don’t underestimate him.

Holy crap, he did the meme https://t.co/qnWw5OmJrD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 16, 2022

We’re going to count this as the one and only worthwhile accomplishment of the Biden administration.

A live example of brain freeze. https://t.co/bc2FUSVbEo — Lexi (@penngirl72) October 16, 2022

LOL!

If you're feeling the Biden Pinch, just remember the economy is strong as hell. https://t.co/rFFT7RUSwT — Annie Frey (@anniefreyshow) October 16, 2022

Imagine being this out-of-touch with the real world.

Remember when you were a kid and you thought adults had everything under control and they knew what they were doing. #MEME Lord's jobs are done it's real life now. https://t.co/GHRux9v06H — Laszlo MMG Ⓜ️™️ (@MMGinvest) October 16, 2022

We’d say you can’t make this stuff up, but somebody did … as a meme. Our president is a meme.

Biden: “the economy is strong as hell” Reality: Economy in a recession, inflation at 40 year highs, $4 gas, utility costs soaring, and grocery prices through the roof. https://t.co/wiegqEgNL7 — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) October 15, 2022

This guy can’t retire to Shady Pines soon enough.