Hey, have you seen some of the latest poll numbers? Not to rub it in or anything, but President No Mean Tweets Because the Adults are Back in Charge doesn’t seem to be doing as well as Democrats thought he’d be at the moment:

Sad! You hate to see it. Unless, of course, you’re White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, in which case you’ll cling to it like a life raft and let the world know that this is literally the best you’ve got going for you right now:

48% approval vs. 52% disapproval is actually pretty promising when you consider some of the other polls right now:

Couldn’t retweet the NYT, that’s below 40%. — Puck (@Puck_Kaiser) October 17, 2022

NYT/Siena has Biden at 39% approve—with 58% disapprove, 45 percent “strongly” disapprove. Right-wrong track is 24-64. And “Roevember” isn’t materializing: 5% say abortion most important issue; women split D-R 47-47; independent women back GOP by 18 points. https://t.co/CfLdHPjdSF — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) October 17, 2022

But still. When you’re trumpeting that more voters disapprove of your boss than approve of him, things are obviously not great. Sub-optimal, you might say.

Klain out here retweeting polls that show his boss under 50% approval. pic.twitter.com/cTKwQYO3SL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 17, 2022

Bless Ron’s heart. You know he’s giving it his all.

When you’re doing as badly as Joe Biden is, you’ve gotta take all the victories you can get. Even the ones that aren’t actually victories at all.

Being above 40%, is the new plus-50% — Jim Savell (@JimSavell) October 17, 2022

Heh.

I wonder if he’ll get fired post-shellacking — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 17, 2022

Maybe that’s why he’s doing this. He’s trying to prove that he’s still loyal to the very end. Honestly, though, if we were him, we’d cut our losses and get the hell out of there while we still have one last shred of dignity left (or, in Ron’s case, one last molecule).

