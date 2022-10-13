The new inflation numbers are out, baybee, and boy, are they cookin’! Have a look:

It’s cool. Not like people have to heat their homes or fuel their cars or buy food or clothes for themselves and their kids.

That’s true!

If you’re having some trouble finding the silver lining in today’s economic news, join the club. We’re really struggling here. Is there anything? Anything at all that we can cling to for hope that things really aren’t as bad as they seem?

As a matter of fact, there is. We got some great news about Social Security today:

Well, bust out those party hats and let’s get the Champagne flowing. An 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits will totally offset the massive inflation we’re all suffocating under!

Oh, totally. There’s nothing to worry about.

Well, we don’t know what White House Press Secretary Potted Plant has up her sleeve yet, but President White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has hit the ground running:

Well, that certainly is a take. Exactly the sort of take we’d expect from Ron “I’m Actually Human Garbage” Klain.

He really is gonna go with that, though. That’s the thing. He’s gonna go with that, and he’s gonna be proud of himself, and he’s gonna expect us to throw the Biden administration a ticker tape parade.

Nobody will get ahead of inflation. We’re all screwed. Seniors, kids, and everyone in between.

The longer we look at Klain’s tweet, the angrier we get. He really does think we’re stupid. Not just stupid, but braindead.

Maybe it’s Ron Klain who’s braindead.

