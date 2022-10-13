The new inflation numbers are out, baybee, and boy, are they cookin’! Have a look:

Annual inflation via BLS just out: 42.9% airline fares

33.1% utility gas

30.5% eggs

18.2% gasoline

17.2% chicken

15.7% coffee

15.2% milk

14.7% bread

10.1% furniture

9.2% vegetables

8.2% all items

8.2% fruit

8.1% ham

7.6% women apparel

7.2% used cars

6.7% rent

3.7% men apparel — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) October 13, 2022

It’s cool. Not like people have to heat their homes or fuel their cars or buy food or clothes for themselves and their kids.

At least mean tweets are down… https://t.co/GA7twvlJlv — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) October 13, 2022

That’s true!

WASHINGTON (AP) — US consumer inflation slowed to a still-high 8.2% over the past 12 months, keeping pressure on households. — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 13, 2022

A genuine headline: "Core CPI accelerated and overall CPI jumped to a 3 month high. US Consumer inflation beat expectations at 8.2%" https://t.co/wI0kyWcEUD — Latinx Adjacent Doctor PhD (@TonerousHyus) October 13, 2022

If you’re having some trouble finding the silver lining in today’s economic news, join the club. We’re really struggling here. Is there anything? Anything at all that we can cling to for hope that things really aren’t as bad as they seem?

As a matter of fact, there is. We got some great news about Social Security today:

JUST IN: Social Security and Supplemental Security Income benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 8.7% in 2023 as Americans deal with the highest inflation rates in decades. https://t.co/y5j1KYQOh0 — ABC News (@ABC) October 13, 2022

"About 70 million people — including retirees, disabled people and children — receive Social Security benefits. This will be the biggest increase in benefits that baby boomers, those born between the years 1946 and 1964, have ever seen." @fatimathefatima https://t.co/QEvWgj73Lu — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 13, 2022

Well, bust out those party hats and let’s get the Champagne flowing. An 8.7% increase in Social Security benefits will totally offset the massive inflation we’re all suffocating under!

8.7%!!! cost of living adjustment for Social Security recipients I’m sure this massive increase in outputs is just fine for already broken system… pic.twitter.com/AhygDUtOpp — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) October 13, 2022

Oh, totally. There’s nothing to worry about.

Who wants to bet White House Press Secretary Potted Plant touts the historic "boost" in Social Security benefits as a major "achievement" of the Biden administration? https://t.co/RQk0hXPaUs — John Hayward (@Doc_0) October 13, 2022

Well, we don’t know what White House Press Secretary Potted Plant has up her sleeve yet, but President White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has hit the ground running:

And for the first time in a decade, SS benefits will go up while Medicare premiums are going DOWN. So Seniors will get ahead on inflation. https://t.co/eRGWxVtz6x — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) October 13, 2022

Well, that certainly is a take. Exactly the sort of take we’d expect from Ron “I’m Actually Human Garbage” Klain.

You real retirement account is being decimated, but Ron is celebrating a cost-of-living adjustment on an account that brings you back roughly one percent return your "investment." https://t.co/ifLjJ9rLug — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) October 13, 2022

He really is gonna go with that, though. That’s the thing. He’s gonna go with that, and he’s gonna be proud of himself, and he’s gonna expect us to throw the Biden administration a ticker tape parade.

The benefits are going up *because* of inflation, genius. — Michael Haugen (@HaugenTX) October 13, 2022

You all realize this isn't a good thing. It's certainly a very good way to try to fool seniors and buy an election. The part they leave out is it's tied to inflation. The highest inflation in 40 years. So, they take on one hand and give back with your money on the other. — marnes (@marnes) October 13, 2022

Unbelievable callousness! So many live on fixed incomes which are being eviscerated by inflation. Retirement funds are dropping like rocks. And this clown COS celebrates a paltry (in real dollars) SSI increase and nominal Medicare cut, as if those remotely offset the others? https://t.co/t03irADWRD — Bob (@Bobsquestions) October 13, 2022

We had to tap the already taxed social security funds even more due to our bad economic policy. How do I spin this for popular consumption? I know! — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) October 13, 2022

They will NOT get ahead of inflation. https://t.co/1ncnRFkKoZ — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 13, 2022

Nobody will get ahead of inflation. We’re all screwed. Seniors, kids, and everyone in between.

Ron a suggestion: you should send seniors wheelbarrows to cart their new bennies around! — Foster (@foster_type) October 13, 2022

And with energy costs soaring, seniors will soon be able to burn good ol' fashioned greenbacks to stay warm this winter. The Klain-Biden presidency is delivering for *you*! https://t.co/uJZGYPJ7ep — Foster (@foster_type) October 13, 2022

The longer we look at Klain’s tweet, the angrier we get. He really does think we’re stupid. Not just stupid, but braindead.

Maybe it’s Ron Klain who’s braindead.

Ron is trying to frame the massive Social Security COLA as good news I knew he was a shameless hack but I’m now suspecting he has no idea what he’s doing https://t.co/LnD301snW8 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) October 13, 2022

