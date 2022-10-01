Back when the price of gas finally started to drop the White House retweeter-in-chief Ron Klain had his hands full forwarding brags about how President Biden was bringing down fuel prices (after the increase was blamed on Putin and Big Oil greed). Well, the price of gas is on the rise again so there’s radio silence from the White House on that issue at the moment, which brings us to the stock market. More boasting about how well the market was doing in spite of Trump’s previous warning has been spotted, and that too is aging badly:

Hang it in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/TR5FGHLShr — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) October 1, 2022

Any updates to this? https://t.co/GvqwX5l86o — Steve M (@wannagolf58) October 1, 2022

There’s the “how it started,” and now compare it to the “how it’s going” portion of the story:

The Stock Market, which is often tied to the retirement of main street, is now lower than when Biden took office. https://t.co/FuhZZeOmfn — The Grumpy Git (@TheGrumpyGitPA) October 1, 2022

Is everybody impressed by all this “Building Back Better” that’s been done on Biden’s watch?

tbf, at the time, Wall Street didn’t think he’d go all Michael Myers on the economy. — Sean Bannion (@SeanBannion) October 1, 2022

Imagine how bad the economy would be if Biden and the Democrats had gotten all most of them wanted.

That is straight pic.twitter.com/Iwi00ZrvUT — GAGirl1967 has hope for the future!! 🇺🇸 (@Tamzilla_52) October 1, 2022

Maybe Biden and the Dems should rally the stock market with a “Stock Market Rally Act,” which would have as positive an impact as the “Inflation Reduction Act” did in reducing inflation.

There’s a @DefiantLs in here somewhere 😂 — Muhumaa (@franklns_tower) October 1, 2022

Definitely!

