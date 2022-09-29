As we told you earlier, the Biden administration has created a brand-new government job that, just like every other government job, is totally necessary.

The creation of this job was especially necessary, because the woman for whom it was created, Monica Medina, happens to be married to White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Washington Post Fact Checker Glenn Kessler conveniently left that fact out of his coverage. Unfortunately for Glenn, the word about Medina still got out, and a lot of people — at least a lot of conservative and Republican people — were pretty disgusted to learn that Ron Klain’s wife just got appointed to a fake position where she will be paid handsomely with real taxpayer money.

Well, all you right-wing haters, there’s something you need to keep in mind: Donald Trump. Here’s the world’s smartest liberal national security lawyer Bradley P. Moss to explain:

Not for nothing, but unlike the nepotism hires in Trump’s era who couldn’t get past a clearance vetting without help Monica Medina has decades of public service under her belt, both in uniform and as a civilian. https://t.co/21xH6Y4Emp — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 29, 2022

Shorter Bradley P. Moss: It’s (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.

"Why Ron Klain creating a new job for his wife in the Biden administration is actually about Trump" https://t.co/qg3qUp9XsR — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 29, 2022

Brad’s so predictable. All these people are so predictable.

See your problem with choosing to play the "muh muh muh Trump" game? pic.twitter.com/47QrEmBBYi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 29, 2022

Nope. He doesn’t see it:

You guys showed us how — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 29, 2022

Oh, shut up, Bradley. Seriously. Just shut up.

Would Bradley have been so calm about this if Melania Trump had been appointed to be the diplomat for supermodels and beautiful women?

"But our nepotism is cheeky and fun!" "Yeah, and his nepotism is cruel and tragic." https://t.co/O4UL9kmOmY — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) September 29, 2022

“Sure we’re corrupt but…” is when you’ve reached the bottom of the barrel — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 29, 2022

To be fair, Bradley’s been hanging around the bottom of the barrel for a while now.

Me having to explain to younger lawyers that Bradley Moss was once credible and not a wannabe intern in the WH communications office https://t.co/ywbKPJzwje — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 29, 2022

It’s incredible how broken these people are. An Orange game show host literally ruined their lives. https://t.co/Zz8khms5vR — MJBengals (@SeahawksMj) September 29, 2022

Sad!

***

‘Nothing else to do?’ Brit Hume calls out blue-checked natsec lawyer Bradley P. Moss for ‘[inventing] a new type of trolling’

***

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!