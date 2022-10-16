Jill Biden made an appearance at tonight’s Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game, and the first lady appeared on the field and on the sidelines with players and others:
.@FLOTUS leads the crowd in #FlyEaglesFly ahead of kickoff. #DALvsPHI on NBC and @peacock. pic.twitter.com/MqE5cuIwVO
— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 17, 2022
After that Jill Biden talked to Philadelphia 76ers’ center Joel Embiid:
First Lady Jill Biden and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid chat on the sidelines before the Eagles-Cowboys contest tonight. pic.twitter.com/E6aKgKmxRk
— Peter Nicholas (@Petereporter) October 16, 2022
And that leads us to a meme that’s directed more toward FLOTUS’s husband and the Democrats who support him:
https://t.co/ylJ8G24cgO pic.twitter.com/WWc6vqGpbl
— e-beth (@ebeth360) October 17, 2022
LOL! That pretty much speaks unfortunate volumes.
That meme could be the most accurate economic depiction of the last few years.
