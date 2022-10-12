As you’re well aware, gas prices are back on the rise, and guess what — the “Inflation Reduction Act” hasn’t reduced inflation. If anything it’s had the opposite effect:

Producer Price Index for September shows headline inflation upstream from consumers *increasing* 0.4% —up a total of 8.5% in the last 12 months. Inflation still has not peaked for producers and even accelerated after advancing 0.3% in August. — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) October 12, 2022

Meanwhile, in Biden’s interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, the president bragged (in his own unique, bumbling way) about how much money he’s helped throw down the “climate change” money pit. This will make working Americans struggling to afford groceries and gas feel so much better — or maybe not:

Biden brags about passing "a billion a trillion 750 million dollars billion dollars off the sidelines of investment" to fight climate change. pic.twitter.com/0TlMMXuiHX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 12, 2022

Good lord…

And does your grocery bill seem like it’s coming down now?

Congratulations America. You can’t afford groceries thanks to this President passing “a billion a trillion 750 million dollars billion dollars off the sidelines of investment.” https://t.co/9Cee5JZOnC — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 12, 2022

Voters can “thank” Biden and the Democrats in the upcoming midterms.

John Fetterman is very empathetic. Emp-phatic. Empathetic. Empathetic about the billion a trillion 750 million dollars billion dollars Biden has invested. https://t.co/K4myeOj8Cg — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) October 12, 2022

We’re governed by the best and brightest.

First you make people believe they have a problem, and then you sell them the solution. Every snake oil salesman knows that. – Oliver Markus Malloy — Dr. Turnleftundkoff (@Questionery1) October 12, 2022

“A billion trillion 750 million dollars billion dollars.”-Joe Biden https://t.co/zLqFl3CU04 — I ain’t no circle back girl (@cohkohhh) October 12, 2022

Put that on a bumper sticker!

