As you’re well aware, gas prices are back on the rise, and guess what — the “Inflation Reduction Act” hasn’t reduced inflation. If anything it’s had the opposite effect:

Meanwhile, in Biden’s interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, the president bragged (in his own unique, bumbling way) about how much money he’s helped throw down the “climate change” money pit. This will make working Americans struggling to afford groceries and gas feel so much better — or maybe not:

Good lord…

And does your grocery bill seem like it’s coming down now?

Voters can “thank” Biden and the Democrats in the upcoming midterms.

We’re governed by the best and brightest.

Put that on a bumper sticker!

