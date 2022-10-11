Joe Biden is going to turn 80 years old, right after the midterms. The White House is reportedly not very excited about making much of a fuss on Joe’s special day.

Why would that be? Is it because they don’t want to remind people of Joe’s advanced age now that so many Americans are concerned about his mental capacity?

The White House is hoping to downplay President Joe Biden's entrance into the octogenarian club next month as questions continue to swirl about his fitness to lead the nation. https://t.co/njp1M4PJhc — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 11, 2022

From Newsmax:

Report: White House Wants Low-Key 80th Birthday for Biden The White House is hoping to downplay President Joe Biden’s entrance into the octogenarian club next month as questions continue to swirl about his fitness to lead the nation. Biden will turn 80 on Nov. 20, soon after the midterm elections, and will make history as the first serving commander in chief to reach that milestone, Politico reported Tuesday. “Like President Biden has said, anyone with questions about his age should just watch him: He has delivered record job creation, made NATO the strongest it has ever been, and amassed the most significant legislative record since LBJ in less than half of one term,” Andrew Bates, White House spokesman told Politico. “I don’t have a comment about whether Politico is invited to his birthday.”

Does the Biden White House think no one knows Joe’s age?

80? Wow, guy doesnt act or look a day over 150. — Scott Williams (@ScottNetherston) October 11, 2022

We all know he isn’t fit. So does every other nation in the world. — Bridget Powell (@B2coolBridget) October 11, 2022

I would've never thought Biden was 80! He seems so much younger and so mentally sharp! 🙄 https://t.co/3fnNw7Xu2o — 🇺🇸 doctorcherokee 🇺🇸🍊 (@doctorcherokee) October 11, 2022

People have seen Biden’s behavior over the last two years.

trying to hide the old man's age isn't going to hide his dementia. — bama j (@bamaj3) October 11, 2022

Will there be cake and ice cream? We all know how much Biden loves ice cream.

***

