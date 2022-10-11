The New York Times decided for whatever reason to actually cover the fact Biden lies … a lot. But you know, they couldn’t just be honest about his being a liar, no no, they had to make it somewhat charming and gosh, he’s super old and just forgets stuff, and ain’t he cute?!

Here, let us make it really simple. Biden is a LIAR. Period. The end.

C’mon, if they were writing about anyone else, The New York Times would call him a liar.

Period. The end.

No seriously, look at this:

This is the most cleaned up, soft landing a journalist can spin on behalf of a politician. In the real world, the headline would be “Biden Frequently Caught Lying”

From The New York Times:

Standing in front of Floridians who had lost everything during Hurricane Ian, President Biden on Wednesday recalled his own house being nearly destroyed 15 years ago: “We didn’t lose our whole home, but lightning struck and we lost an awful lot of it,” he said.

*sigh*

Mr. Biden has mentioned the incident before, once saying that he knows what it’s like “having had a house burn down with my wife in it.” In fact, news reports at the time called it little more than “a small fire that was contained to the kitchen” and quoted the local Delaware fire chief as saying “the fire was under control in 20 minutes.”

It was a kitchen fire.

Mr. Biden’s instances of exaggeration and falsehood fall far well short of those of his predecessor, who during four years in office delivered what the Washington Post fact checker called a “tsunami of untruths” and CNN described as a “staggering avalanche of daily wrongness.” Former President Donald J. Trump lied constantly, not only about trivial details (like insisting it hadn’t rained during his inauguration when it clearly had) but also about consequential moments — misleading about the pandemic, perpetrating the “big lie” that Mr. Biden stole the 2020 election, and claiming falsely that the Capitol was not attacked by his supporters on Jan. 6, 2021.

HA HA HA HA

Of course. But Trump.

Eff these effing people.

Earlier this year, Mr. Biden suggested during a speech in Atlanta on voting rights that he had been arrested while protesting for civil rights. “Because I’m so damn old, I was there as well,” he said. “You think I’m kidding, man. It seems like yesterday the first time I got arrested.”

There is no evidence he was ever arrested during a civil-rights protest.

But you know, Trump.

“Trump spins yarns” 🤣can you ever imagine such a fuzzy, warm headline — Beth (@ejsbe) October 11, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

That would have been hilarious.

See I would have gone with, “ Big Talking Loudmouth Gets Caught Lying Yet Again” — Gentleman Roadie (@GentlemanRoadie) October 11, 2022

See, that would work really well.

At least it’s HONEST.

***

***

