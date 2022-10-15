President Biden is in Oregon today in an attempt to keep Republicans from winning in that state next month, and the usual false advertising accompanied his appearance:

“Lowering costs for American families”? American families would like a rebuttal to that and will get one in the midterms next month.

The Inflation Reduction Act is at stake, according to the president:

Biden: Republicans' No. 1 priority is repealing the "Inflation Reduction Act" pic.twitter.com/CMIQ0mLEkk — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 15, 2022

Biden says that like it’s a bad thing.

Lol. Voters are like “maybe I should vote for them then” — Joey Jo-Jo Jr Shabadoo (@JoShabadoo) October 15, 2022

What an Odd Endorsement for Republicans — Hugh Jass (@HueJass2k22) October 15, 2022

Biden also served up a warning about what a Republican midterm win would mean for consumers

Biden: The "Inflation Reduction Act" helps middle class families afford to buy a more energy efficient coffee machine, and new "weatherized" doors pic.twitter.com/F8E0nHl6d5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 15, 2022

The Inflation Reduction Act worsened inflation and the economy is hobbled as a result, but darn it, what about the coffee machine tax credit!?

I didn’t realize coffee machines used that much energy. — B strange (@bebe_strange) October 15, 2022

Gotta get rid of those energy guzzling coffee machines🤦‍♀️ — Hope 🇺🇸 (@Fear_Not_Ever) October 15, 2022

Do the lights in your house dim when you fire up your coffee machine because it uses so much energy? Neither do ours.

Yes the coffee machine is draining everyone’s bank account. https://t.co/FP64jla3Vl — Phathed (@phathead_oz) October 15, 2022

Out: Putin’s price hike.

In: Coffee machine’s price hike.

Only someone in government would think that spending *more* money you don’t have will save you money. https://t.co/9exTG0TtWB — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 15, 2022

The country has over $30 trillion thanks to politicians’ continuous efforts to “save us money.”

***

***

