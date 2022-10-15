President Biden is in Oregon today in an attempt to keep Republicans from winning in that state next month, and the usual false advertising accompanied his appearance:

“Lowering costs for American families”? American families would like a rebuttal to that and will get one in the midterms next month.

The Inflation Reduction Act is at stake, according to the president:

Biden says that like it’s a bad thing.

Biden also served up a warning about what a Republican midterm win would mean for consumers

The Inflation Reduction Act worsened inflation and the economy is hobbled as a result, but darn it, what about the coffee machine tax credit!?

Do the lights in your house dim when you fire up your coffee machine because it uses so much energy? Neither do ours.

Out: Putin’s price hike.

In: Coffee machine’s price hike.

The country has over $30 trillion thanks to politicians’ continuous efforts to “save us money.”

