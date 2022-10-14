Having already equated “MAGA Republicans” to dangerous authoritarians, fascists, racist segregationists and so on, the @POTUS Twitter account is now taking a different approach with the midterms less than four weeks away. Try not to roll your eyes too hard:

Katie Pavlich leads off the “exceptions do apply” replies showing the White House’s attempt to now make Biden the “unity president” is as laughable as it gets:

That quote just drips with “unity”!

Shorter Biden: I want to unify all Americans, even the fascists who voted for the other guy.

At least the Biden presidency so far has delivered some equity and fairness when it comes to one area:

The internal polling on Biden calling 75 million voters “dangerous threats to democracy” must not be so great, hence the hard pivot.

