Having already equated “MAGA Republicans” to dangerous authoritarians, fascists, racist segregationists and so on, the @POTUS Twitter account is now taking a different approach with the midterms less than four weeks away. Try not to roll your eyes too hard:

I promised during the campaign that I would be a president for every American – whether you voted for me or not. I’m not leaving anyone behind. We’re building a better America together. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 14, 2022

Katie Pavlich leads off the “exceptions do apply” replies showing the White House’s attempt to now make Biden the “unity president” is as laughable as it gets:

"MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic." -Joe Biden September 1, 2022. https://t.co/Gc1Ovc4loU — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 14, 2022

That quote just drips with “unity”!

Weeks ago, you gave one of the most divisive speeches in American history. Rings hollow. https://t.co/TvRHtZQ8f3 pic.twitter.com/GrjShjlflD — Rep. Tim Walberg (@RepWalberg) October 14, 2022

Not leaving anyone behind sounds great but you called 74 million Americans domestic terrorists just a few weeks ago. https://t.co/jJj2FUODL8 — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) October 14, 2022

Shorter Biden: I want to unify all Americans, even the fascists who voted for the other guy.

They’ve gone beyond parody at this point. https://t.co/FACkUczFce — Helena Handbasket (@BumpstockBarbie) October 14, 2022

“I’m not leaving anyone behind unless you’re in Afghanistan. And the rest of you I’m bringing down with me.” https://t.co/mde1NxKbA9 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) October 14, 2022

At least the Biden presidency so far has delivered some equity and fairness when it comes to one area:

True. You destroyed the economy for every American.#Bidenflation https://t.co/h0MPGggVVH — Dash Riprock 🇺🇸🙏🇺🇸 (@PhilMcCrackin44) October 14, 2022

The internal polling on Biden calling 75 million voters “dangerous threats to democracy” must not be so great, hence the hard pivot.

