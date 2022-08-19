When you think “unity” who is the first person that comes to mind? If you answered “President Biden” you probably work for the White House’s gaslighting department. In any case, a “unity summit” is exactly what Biden will be hosting after he’s finished with his two-week lid:

NEW this morning: President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combating a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S., as he works to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.”https://t.co/7PoweSXFbo — Chris Meagher (@chrismeagher46) August 19, 2022

The event is part of the president's efforts to deliver on his campaign promise to "heal the soul of the nation." https://t.co/ou9wtCMcvr — HuffPost Politics (@HuffPostPol) August 19, 2022

Joe Biden’s going to “heal the soul of the nation”? Legit LOL!

Is Donald Trump invited? Or just Liz Cheney https://t.co/ppPxwjMWqK — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 19, 2022

Trump? There won’t be THAT much “unity,” though we could see Liz Cheney happily showing up if invited.

At the summit, Biden will smear half the country as "ultra MAGA extremists," blame all his problems on unvaccinated Americans, refuse to tell Democrats not to protest outside Supreme Court Justices' homes, and tell black voters they "ain't black" if they don't vote for him. pic.twitter.com/3RA3Z7tLeV — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 19, 2022

What’s clear is that “healing the soul of the nation” is going to involve pushing more gun control.

From the Associated Press:

President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combating a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S., as he works to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.” The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, highlighting the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy. Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May, aiming as well to address a succession of hate-driven violence in cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

The AP story mentions the mass shooting in Buffalo as well as Charlottesville but nothing about the Waukesha parade attack where six people were killed and dozens more injured. We’re guessing Biden’s “United We Stand Summit” will forget about the latter as well.

“Heal the soul of this nation”: This is a guy who said Mitt Romney would put back Americans “back in chains” and whose administration just raided the home of his political rival. Uncritically parroting this cynical attempt to brand half the country as extremists isn’t journalism. https://t.co/HrunCr6T2L — a newsman (@a_newsman) August 19, 2022

And remember when Biden called Fox News’ Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a b**tch”? So much unity! Here’s some more:

and https://t.co/DXHJJtaTNs still redirects to https://t.co/sVjxXzJPNz. — For All Intents and Porpoises (@daveweiss68) August 19, 2022

Perhaps somebody at the “unity summit” can point that out to the president at the event.

The big guy who’s ripped apart Americans for 19 months now wants to ‘heal the soul of America’

A joke. Joe is getting ready to exit stage left and he’s ticking off his campaign pledges. Too bad most Americans are on to the lies and bait and switch acts Joe has pulled on us. https://t.co/BBuy4EnGMh — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) August 19, 2022

Joe Biden hosting a “unity summit” is like Godzilla having a fundraiser to fix Tokyo’s crumbling buildings and infrastructure.

