When you think “unity” who is the first person that comes to mind? If you answered “President Biden” you probably work for the White House’s gaslighting department. In any case, a “unity summit” is exactly what Biden will be hosting after he’s finished with his two-week lid:

Joe Biden’s going to “heal the soul of the nation”? Legit LOL!

Trump? There won’t be THAT much “unity,” though we could see Liz Cheney happily showing up if invited.

What’s clear is that “healing the soul of the nation” is going to involve pushing more gun control.

From the Associated Press:

President Joe Biden will host a White House summit next month aimed at combating a spate of hate-fueled violence in the U.S., as he works to deliver on his campaign pledge to “heal the soul of the nation.”

The White House announced Friday that Biden will host the United We Stand Summit on Sept. 15, highlighting the “corrosive effects” of violence on public safety and democracy. Advocates pushed Biden to hold the event after 10 Black people were killed at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in May, aiming as well to address a succession of hate-driven violence in cities including El Paso, Texas, Pittsburgh and Oak Creek, Wisconsin.

The AP story mentions the mass shooting in Buffalo as well as Charlottesville but nothing about the Waukesha parade attack where six people were killed and dozens more injured. We’re guessing Biden’s “United We Stand Summit” will forget about the latter as well.

And remember when Biden called Fox News’ Peter Doocy a “stupid son of a b**tch”? So much unity! Here’s some more:

Perhaps somebody at the “unity summit” can point that out to the president at the event.

Joe Biden hosting a “unity summit” is like Godzilla having a fundraiser to fix Tokyo’s crumbling buildings and infrastructure.

