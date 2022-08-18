The last time we saw President Biden he was signing the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” that the bill’s supporter, Sen. Joe Manchin, is now saying probably won’t really have much of an immediate effect on inflation (thanks for telling us NOW, senator). Biden took some time away from his vacation to go back to the White House and sign that bill, then returned to a vacation that seems to keep getting extended:

Pace yourself, Mr. President!

You know, that’s not a bad idea! Can the White House please get on that?

Well, it’s not as if Biden’s staffers’ phone are ringing off the hook with calls from Dems running for election/re-election begging him to come and campaign for them.

So many people who live inside the DC bubble think the economy is doing incredibly well, because it is… for them.

***

