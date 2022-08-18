The last time we saw President Biden he was signing the so-called “Inflation Reduction Act” that the bill’s supporter, Sen. Joe Manchin, is now saying probably won’t really have much of an immediate effect on inflation (thanks for telling us NOW, senator). Biden took some time away from his vacation to go back to the White House and sign that bill, then returned to a vacation that seems to keep getting extended:

Per the FAA, Biden is expected to remain in Wilmington until Saturday AM before going to his Rehoboth Beach home until Wednesday — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) August 18, 2022

Pace yourself, Mr. President!

Is our President alive? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 18, 2022

.@AndrewJBates46 Can we get a picture of POTUS holding up today's newspaper? You can decide if it's Wash Post or NY Times. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 18, 2022

You know, that’s not a bad idea! Can the White House please get on that?

That retired life is nice — Golden Ratio FTW (@phikickspisbutt) August 18, 2022

It’s election season. Time to hide Biden — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) August 18, 2022

Well, it’s not as if Biden’s staffers’ phone are ringing off the hook with calls from Dems running for election/re-election begging him to come and campaign for them.

While everything is going great, Biden is extending his vacation so he can continue to recover from his plastic surgery and update the hardware on his brain computer software. https://t.co/1RnmPmegD3 — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) August 18, 2022

Apparently destroying America took a lot out of Joe Biden and he's going to extend his vacation to a total of two weeks. https://t.co/oX0rNNzZYg — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August 18, 2022

Americans had to cancel their vacations because of #Bidenflation. Meanwhile, Biden is beach hopping up and down the East Coast. https://t.co/sQNFt5jdEL — Jonathan Turcotte (@Turcotte_JPT) August 18, 2022

So many people who live inside the DC bubble think the economy is doing incredibly well, because it is… for them.

